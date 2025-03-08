Ramzan 2025: Thalapathy Vijay dons skull cap, performs Namaz at Iftar Party in Chennai (WATCH)

Read Full Article

South superstar Vijay, also known as Thalapathy Vijay to his fans, had an iftar party in Chennai on Friday to commemorate the holy month of Ramzan. The actor-turned-politician was spotted donning a skull cap and joining in evening prayers as those who observed roza broke their fast.

Photos and videos of Vijay have gone popular on the internet. The founder and leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was observed participating in iftari ceremonies with his Muslim colleagues while dressed entirely in white, complete with a skull cap.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna’s Last-Minute Glam Look Wins Hearts!

According to accounts, Vijay fasted for a whole day and conducted Islamic prayers before taking part in the iftar rites and throwing a feast for thousands of people.

His party planned the iftar at the YMCA grounds in Royapettah, Chennai. Imams from 15 local mosques were asked to participate, and plans were made to accommodate over 3,000 people. Vijay is now preparing for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, and he has allegedly opted to run alone, without allying with the AIADMK.

On the cinema front, Vijay is poised to release his forthcoming feature, Jana Nayagan, which will also be his final film. During his first rally for TVK in October, Vijay stated, "At the absolute height of my career, I am throwing it away, throwing away the salary I was drawing, and I am coming to you as your Vijay. I am placing all my trust in you."

Also Read: Women's Day 2025: Top 6 highest-grossing female-centric movies

#WATCH | Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder and chief Vijay hosts 'Iftar' during Ramzan month in Chennai pic.twitter.com/JLDkfbwLZJ — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2025

He also mentioned that he was looked down upon when he first started performing, but his fans' devotion propelled him to stardom. Seeking the same enthusiasm for his political career, he said, "They first said my face wasn’t good. Then, they said my personality wasn’t good. Then, they shamed me about my style, my hair, my walk, etc… What really kept me together during those times was your support. It is that love and trust that has brought me to politics today."



Latest Videos