'Jatadhara': Sonakshi Sinha shares fierce FIRST look on Women's Day

Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha is making her Telugu debut with Jatadhara, a supernatural thriller. On Women’s Day, the makers unveiled her fierce first look, hinting at a powerful role. Starring alongside Sudheer Babu, the film is directed by Venkat Kalyan and backed by Zee Studios

Jatadhara Sonakshi Sinha shares fierce FIRST look on Women's Day; Check HERE [PICTURES] ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 8, 2025

Bollywood’s beloved "Dabangg" girl, Sonakshi Sinha, is set to make her grand entry into Telugu cinema. On March 8, marking International Women’s Day, the first look from her debut Telugu film, Jatadhara, was unveiled. The striking poster showcases Sonakshi in a fierce and intense avatar, leaving fans intrigued about her role.

Dressed in a rugged and commanding look, she sports an ornate headgear and heavy necklaces, exuding a powerful presence. The makers shared the poster with a message highlighting the significance of her character, describing her as a beacon of strength and power in Jatadhara.

A supernatural thriller, Jatadhara officially commenced its journey with a grand muhurat ceremony in Hyderabad on February 14. The event was attended by several prominent names from the industry. The film features Sudheer Babu alongside Sonakshi Sinha and is directed by Venkat Kalyan. Backing this ambitious project are Zee Studios’ Umesh KR Bansal, Prerna Arora, Aruna Agarwal, and Shivin Narang.

Sonakshi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated Netflix series, Heeramandi. She also appeared in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in 2024 in an extended cameo and featured in Kakuda the same year. Up next, she has Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness lined up, though an official release date is yet to be announced.

On the personal front, Sonakshi Sinha has been in a relationship with Zaheer Iqbal since 2017. The duo, who starred together in Double XL in 2022, tied the knot in a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act on June 23, 2024.

With her Telugu debut, Sonakshi Sinha is all set to bring her powerhouse presence to Tollywood. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how she takes on this new cinematic journey.

