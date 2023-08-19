‘Pulimada’ teaser OUT: Aishwarya Rajesh, Joju George leaves audience truly confused, curious

The teaser of ‘Pulimada’ is true to its name. The audience is spellbound after its release. Aishwarya Rajesh and Joju George have cast a veil of confusion and oddness thereby making viewers eagerly wait for the next film update. -- by Leona Merlin Antony

Written and directed by A. K. Sajan, ‘Pulimada’ makers released the teaser about 3 hours ago. Under the banners of Einstein Media and Land Cinemas, the Appu Pathu Pappu Production House had already sent out the first look poster for the movie. Other than Joju George and Aishwarya Rajesh, Chemban Vinod Jose, Lijo Mol, Jaffer Idukki, Johny Antony, and Geo Baby does the other lead roles in the movie. Venu ISC is handling the cinematography department.

The movie teaser introduces us to Joju George by the name Vincent Scaria, in his wedding suit searching for something in a cupboard. He takes a bottle of rose-coloured water, presumably locally brewed alcohol and walks back to a room. In the room, we see Aishwarya Rajesh. He opens the cork of the bottle with his mouth and hands over the drink to her. We see a glance at the room from which it can be gathered that it may be their first night together after marriage. After taking a sip from the drink, she comments in Tamil that it tastes good.

She walks towards the window side and stares at something for a moment. Without turning back she asks Joju to switch off the lights inside the room, that too in Tamil. From Joju’s reaction we understand, he doesn’t know Tamil. She turns back and gestures to switch off the lights, which he does immediately.

ALSO READ: 'Pulimada' first-look poster OUT: A. K. Sajan's movie gives hints of romantic thriller

We see a place decorated with different kinds of light to which Aishwarya responds, ‘Adipoli’ (awesome). A scene is shown where both of them are in front of the mirror. Aishwarya tells Joju that his wife is really lucky, to which Joju responds, ‘I am not married’. She is quite amused by his statement. A heavy background score starts playing right after. The teaser ends by showing a statue of a woman who is being looked at by light of a torch.

A veil of confusion and curiosity spreads throughout the teaser and the music enhances the feeling. A thousand questions prevail after the end of the teaser. Are they together or couples? What is the relevance of the statue towards the end? Why is Joju in a wedding suit? How did the girl end up in his room? Anyway, it seems like our questions have to wait a little bit more for the release of the trailer. This is a teaser truly true to its name.

ALSO READ: ‘Ramachandra Boss & Co' teaser OUT: Witness Nivin Pauly as good thief for palace heist



