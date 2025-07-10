Prabhas and SS Rajamouli mark 10 years of Baahubali with Baahubali: The Epic, a two-part film set to release worldwide on October 31, thrilling fans everywhere.

The immensely popular filmmaker SS Rajamouli's film Baahubali celebrates its 10th anniversary. Released in 2015, this film starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati took the box office by storm. To mark this milestone, Rajamouli has announced Baahubali 3, titled 'Baahubali: The Epic'. He also revealed the film's release date, with a twist that has doubled the fans' excitement.

When will Prabhas' Baahubali 3 release?

Fans are eager for more details about the third installment of Prabhas' Baahubali. SS Rajamouli announced it on Twitter, writing: "Baahubali… The beginning of many journeys. Countless memories. Endless inspiration. It’s been 10 years. Marking this special milestone with #BaahubaliTheEpic, a two-part combined film. In theaters worldwide on October 31, 2025." He also shared a stunning poster featuring Prabhas in different looks from both films. He clarified that Baahubali: The Epic will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

When was Prabhas' Baahubali released?

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning, starring Prabhas, was released on July 10, 2015. The story was written by V. Vijayendra Prasad, with the screenplay by Rajamouli. Made on a budget of 180 crores, the film collected 650.12 crores. Two years later, in 2017, the second part, Baahubali: The Conclusion, was released. This film surpassed the first one, earning 1810.60 crores on a budget of 250 crores. The film starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Nassar, and Subbaraju. It was released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi, and was also dubbed into Japanese, Russian, and Chinese.