Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Jeh turned five on February 21. Marking their little one's birthday, the doting parents not only hosted a Naruto-themed birthday bash but also organised a meaningful tree-planting session at Pataudi Palace, ensuring their children learned the value of giving back to nature.

A Meaningful Birthday Tradition

On Saturday evening, Kareena took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of Jeh planting a tree with his dad and elder brother Taimur by his side. Check out the pictures here "Birthday's are all about planting trees and being free Happy birthday Son... Jeh Baba," Kareena captioned the post.

Glimpse into Jeh's Naruto-Themed Party

Earlier in the day, Kareena's sister-in-law Soha gave a sneak peek into Jeh's Naruto-themed birthday party. Have a look at the pictures here. https://www.instagram.com/p/DVAuEDXjBSF/?img_index=1 "Blink and he's five. Cake cutting photos have to be chaos. Can see the cake - birthday boy, not so much! (But we could hear him) And through it all is Bebo looking as cool as a cucumber - how??!!," Soha captioned the post.

Saif and Kareena's Relationship

Kareena tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2012. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. They solemnized their relationship on October 16, 2012. Their first son Taimur was born in 2016. (ANI)