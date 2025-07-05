Superstar Prabhas has extended financial support to veteran comedian Fish Venkat, who is battling kidney failure. Venkat's daughter revealed Prabhas's commitment to cover the medical expenses of 50 lakh rupees.

Superstar Prabhas has come forward to provide financial assistance to veteran comedian Fish Venkat. Venkat is suffering from kidney failure and has been admitted to the ICU in critical condition. He reportedly requires an immediate kidney transplant. However, the procedure is estimated to cost around 50 lakh rupees, a sum that the comedian's family is struggling to arrange. Prabhas, the pan-India star of films like 'Baahubali,' has offered to help. This was revealed by Fish Venkat's daughter.

Fish Venkat Receives Support from Prabhas

According to One India, Fish Venkat's daughter, Sevanti, said that Prabhas's team has extended a helping hand. She also mentioned that she had requested assistance from other Telugu stars who have worked with her father. Sevanti explained that her father's kidney transplant requires 50 lakh rupees, and Prabhas has promised to cover this expense. Speaking about her father's condition, Sevanti said, "Dad is ill and his condition is critical. He is in the ICU and needs a kidney transplant. It will cost 50 lakh rupees. Prabhas's assistant came to us and assured us of financial help. They told us to inform them whenever the transplant takes place so they can cover the cost."

Search for a Kidney Donor for Fish Venkat

Sevanti explained that while Prabhas has arranged for the funds for her father's kidney transplant, the biggest challenge is finding a kidney donor. According to her, no one in the family is a match for Fish Venkat. They are searching for a donor but haven't been successful yet. She has appealed to Tollywood celebrities for help in this difficult time. She says, "Be it Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, or Jr. NTR, I hope they will help my father find a kidney donor. He has worked with all of them in some good films. Now no one seems to care about my father. I request everyone to please help my father."

Who is Fish Venkat?

54-year-old Fish Venkat is known in Telugu films not only for his comedic roles but also for playing villainous characters. His real name is Raja Venkat. He speaks the Telangana dialect very well, which is reminiscent of fishermen. This is how he got the name Fish Venkat. He has worked in films like Prabhas starrer 'Yogi', Nitin starrer 'Hero', Jr. NTR starrer 'Adhurs', Ravi Teja starrer 'Don Seenu' and Ram Charan starrer 'Nayak'.