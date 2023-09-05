Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SRK takes sly dig at Saif Ali Khan in old viral video - WATCH

    Shah Rukh Khan, back in 2005, had taken a fun jibe at Saif Ali Khan for winning the National Film Award for 'Best Actor' for Hum Tum. He also said that instead of Saif, he should have won that award for Swades.

    SRK takes sly dig at Saif Ali Khan in old viral video - WATCH vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Sep 5, 2023, 5:52 PM IST

    An old video of Shah Rukh Khan taking a fun jibe at Saif Ali Khan winning a National Award for Hum Tum is going viral on Reddit. Most recently, we saw how global superstar Allu Arjun winning The Best Actor win at the 69th National Film Awards sparked a significant backlash online after netizens expressed that Vicky Kaushal was more deserving of the honour for his extraordinary performance in Sardar Udham. In 2005, something similar happened when Saif Ali Khan won the National Award for Hum Tum. Many fans felt that Shah Rukh Khan deserved the win for Swades.

    ALSO READ: ODI World Cup 2023: BCCI presents Amitabh Bachchan with 'Golden Ticket' for VIP stands across India

    The old video clip of SRK admitting to the same has surfaced on the internet and is going viral. In the clip, SRK has a frank and candid conversation with Hum Tum director Kunal Kohli on stage. He said, "I like your films. I think Fanaa was very good. I think Hum Tum was very nice. I have a story of Hum Tum. This actor won the National Award when I think I should have got it. But that is another story," SRK jokingly tells Kunal in the old video.

    Reacting to the video, one Reddit user wrote, "People forget how even awards at the Oscars work. Many actors get snubbed for movies they deserve the award for. They all get an award for a performance, even if considered good, which is not a career-best. I will look at national awards in a similar way. Did Saif deserve it for Hum Tum? No. Has he given some great performances since the 2000s, for which his name gets associated as a national award recipient? Absolutely yes. So even though Vicky might not deserve the award for Uri and got snubbed for Sardar Udham, he still is a recipient, which is a good thing."

    SRK jokes that he should have won the national award over Saif
    by u/Jal_Maq in BollyBlindsNGossip

    Jawan is written and directed by Atlee. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, it stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Riddhi Dogra in leading roles. Deepika Padukone will also be making a special appearance in the movie. The film is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

    ALSO READ: Malaika Arora posts mysterious note amid breakup rumours with beau Arjun Kapoor

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2023, 5:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Jawan': Shah Rukh Khan reveals he does 'action movies' to 'impress' his children vma

    'Jawan': Shah Rukh Khan reveals he does 'action movies' to 'impress' his children

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: BCCI presents Amitabh Bachchan with 'Golden Ticket' for VIP stands across India osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: BCCI presents Amitabh Bachchan with 'Golden Ticket' for VIP stands across India

    Malaika Arora posts mysterious note amid breakup rumours with beau Arjun Kapoor ADC

    Malaika Arora posts mysterious note amid breakup rumours with beau Arjun Kapoor

    Kriti Sanon's teacher shares touching message for actress on her National Award win vma

    Kriti Sanon's teacher shares touching message for actress on her National Award win

    Jawan Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi answer fun questions in new video [WATCH]

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi answer fun questions in new video [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    'Jawan': Shah Rukh Khan reveals he does 'action movies' to 'impress' his children vma

    'Jawan': Shah Rukh Khan reveals he does 'action movies' to 'impress' his children

    Indian Army wants to buy 170 tracked ARVs for deployment at China, Pakistan borders

    Indian Army wants to buy 170 tracked ARVs for deployment at China, Pakistan borders

    football Explosive Louis van Gaal claims Qatar World Cup 2022 was fixed for Lionel Messi and Argentina to win snt

    Explosive! Louis van Gaal claims Qatar World Cup 2022 was fixed for Lionel Messi and Argentina to win

    Highway stretch in California named after Indian-origin cop Ronil Singh who was shot dead in 2018 snt

    Highway stretch in California named after Indian-origin cop Ronil Singh who was shot dead in 2018

    Janmashtami 2023: Mathura's Banke Bihari temple issues guidelines

    Janmashtami 2023: Mathura's Banke Bihari temple issues guidelines

    Recent Videos

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon