    Malaika Arora posts mysterious note amid breakup rumours with beau Arjun Kapoor

    Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora dispelled breakup speculations by going out together a while back. However, Malaika uploaded another strange message on Instagram today, September 5.
     

    First Published Sep 5, 2023, 4:56 PM IST

    Due to their breakup reports, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been in the news for some time. Even though the couple hasn't yet made any comments about it, reports suggested that they had split up. But just a few days ago, the couple was spotted leaving for a lunch date. Malaika, however, has caused controversy once more with her most recent mysterious Instagram post. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor frequently give their fans and followers relationship objectives. However, allegations about their breakup have gone viral online. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora recently went on a lunch date, ending rumours that they had split up. In Mumbai's Bandra neighbourhood, they were seen exiting a restaurant together. They then took a car to Malaika's house.

     

    Also Read: Demise of Malayalam actress Aparna Nair sparks family's accusations against husband

    Malaika can be seen looking stunning in an all-white outfit in a video circulated online. Arjun, meanwhile, wore a pair of comfortable black trousers and a black T-shirt. He accessorised it with a beanie and sunglasses. They walked directly to their car without stopping to pose for the photographers.  "A woman becomes a reflection of how you treat her. If you don’t like how she’s acting, look at how you are treating her (sic)." her caption read.

    The Internet noted that Malaika Arora hadn't commented on or liked any of the actor's social media posts, which led to breakup allegations between Arjun Kapoor and the diva. Malaika reportedly stopped following the actor's relatives on social media. Later, in the midst of these breakup allegations, Malaika also shared a mysterious message on Instagram about "change" and not missing the past. No breakup, a source close to the couple informed IndiaToday. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have a close relationship. According to the source, Arjun and Malaika were furious that actress and digital creator Kusha Kapila's name had been associated with their purported breakup.

    There were rumours that Arjun and Malaika had split up and that Arjun was seeing 'Masaba Masaba 2' actress and social media sensation Kusha Kapila. For a time now, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been a committed couple. When Malaika posted a heartfelt birthday message for Arjun in 2019, the couple made their romance public. Since then, they have been making significant couple objectives.

    Also Read: Kushi star Vijay Deverakonda to donate Rs 1 crore to 100 families; read details (Video)

     

     

