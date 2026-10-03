Bollywood stars Randeep Hooda, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, and Shah Rukh Khan praised flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his courage during a mid-air attack by his co-pilot, wishing the braveheart a speedy recovery.

Bollywood celebrities have praised flydubai Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his actions during a mid-air emergency on Flight FZ1073 on September 30, with actors Randeep Hooda, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna and Shah Rukh Khan praising his courage and wishing him a speedy recovery.

Stars Share Tributes on Social Media

Randeep Hooda hailed Captain Smit Machchhar's "courage" during the mid-flight attack by his co-pilot, which caused the aircraft to plunge roughly 16,000 feet within two minutes as an emergency hijacking alert was issued. Sharing a story on his Instagram handle, Randeep Hooda wrote, "A salute to Captain Smit Machchhar. When lives were at stake, his courage, presence of mind and sense of duty stood tall. Pride of India. Wishing him a speedy recovery. Respect. Courage. Duty."

Kriti Sanon also praised the Indian pilot Smit Machchhar for his "courage" and wished him a speedy recovery. "Courage is not the absence of fear, it's when you realise something else is more important than fear and push through. Salute to your courage, captain. Wish you a speedy recovery and health," wrote Kriti Sanon on his Instagram story.

Rashmika Mandanna was also full of praise for Captain Machchhar. Sharing a note on her Instagram Story, the actress wrote, "What courage. To be fighting for your own life and still thinking about the lives of everyone around you. I don't even have the words. Wishing you strength and a very speedy recovery, Captain Smit We are so proud of you."

Earlier, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan joined in to praise flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his actions during a mid-air emergency on Flight FZ1073. In a post on his Instagram Story, SRK lauded Machchhar for remaining strong during the difficult situation and putting the safety of those on board before his own. The actor described the pilot's actions as a "true display of courage and duty". The King Khan wrote, “Captain Smit Machchhar, you stood strong when it mattered the most!! It’s not easy to stare adversity in the face and put one’s safety on the line.” “But you did just that to protect those onboard and showed us what being a Captain entails. A true display of courage and duty. Wishing you a speedy recovery, the country is proud of you,” added SRK.

Details of the Mid-Air Emergency

The September 30 security crisis involved the flight operating from Dubai to Tel Aviv, where the Omani co-pilot allegedly stabbed the commander in an apparent terror-driven attempt to bring down the plane. The confrontation triggered a steep descent, causing the aircraft to drop approximately 16,000 feet within two minutes before the transmission of a hijacking distress signal.

Despite sustaining severe injuries, Captain Smit Machchhar fiercely resisted the assailant. Assisted by flight crew members and passengers who breached the flight deck to restrain the attacker, the crew successfully reasserted command of the aircraft. The plane subsequently touched down safely during an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, ensuring that all 180 occupants disembarked without injury.

Captain's Recovery Update

The Indian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates has issued a health update regarding flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, confirming that the braveheart is recovering well under medical supervision following stab wounds during a mid-air attack by his Omani co-pilot on the Tel Aviv-bound flight. (ANI)