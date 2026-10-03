'Lambodhar 2.0', a Kannada sci-fi, will star a real humanoid robot, Jia, for the first time in Indian cinema. The film marks Kunal Kapoor's Sandalwood debut and is an AI-driven social thriller directed by Simple Suni.

Kannada cinema is set to elevate itself in the sci-fi genre by introducing a humanoid robot for the first time in the upcoming film 'Lambodhar 2.0'. The film also marks the debut of Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor in Kannada cinema.

'Lambodhar 2.0' is directed by Simple Suni and stars a humanoid robot in the lead role, which is developed by Machani Robotics in Bengaluru. The character of the robot is named Jia. The film also stars Anil Shetty, Saachi Bindra, Mac D'Souza and Meghana Gaonkar in the lead roles. It is produced by Anil Shetty and Mass Productions.

AI-Driven Social Thriller

According to the makers of the movie, the film is an "AI-driven social thriller rooted in the chaos of Gen Z life on social media. It explores contemporary themes of artificial intelligence, youth, and the ever-evolving digital ecosystem."

"Positioned as a socially relevant, high-concept thriller, Lambodhara 2.0 aims to strongly resonate with today’s digitally connected generation," added the synopsis.

Director Introduces Jia, The Humanoid Robot

The shooting of the film started in January and was wrapped recently by the director Simple Suni. While introducing the characters, the director Simple Suni also shared a glimpse of the humanoid robot from the film on his Instagram handle.

He wrote, "Meet JIA, a humanoid robot developed by Machani Robotics in Bengaluru. For the first time in Indian cinema, a real humanoid robot plays a character on screen in Lambodhara 2.0. JIA isn’t CGI. JIA isn’t an actor playing a robot. JIA is the actor. Welcome to the future of Indian cinema."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Su Ni (@simplesuni)

The release date of the film has not been announced by the makers yet.