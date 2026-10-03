Genelia Deshmukh was overwhelmed by a surprise visit from her husband, Riteish Deshmukh, on a hectic day. The actor will next be seen in the action romance 'Gunmaaster G9' alongside Emraan Hashmi, slated for a November 27, 2026 release.

Actor Genelia Deshmukh was left overwhelmed after her husband, Riteish Deshmukh, decided to treat her with a surprise visit. Genelia, who appeared to be away for work, shared a picture of herself with Riteish, showing the couple walking down the road. She captioned the post with, “And on the most hectic days – it’s the one who comes down to surprise you and makes your whole day. @riteishd.” Riteish also reshared the photo on his Instagram story.

Bollywood's Power Couple

Dubbed as Bollywood’s power couple, Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh’s bond beautifully reflects their love, companionship, and mutual understanding. They often express their support and affection for each other on social media – through playful banter, heartfelt posts, special occasions, and more.

Genelia's Upcoming Film 'Gunmaaster G9'

On the work front for Genelia, she will next be seen in Aditya Datt’s upcoming action romance ‘Gunmaaster G9’. Earlier in August, the makers unveiled the film’s teaser, introducing audiences to the action-packed world of 'Gunmaaster G9' while also giving a glimpse of the chemistry between its lead cast. Emraan Hashmi and Genelia D'Souza appear as husband and wife, with the lead protagonist gradually stepping into a dangerous world. His character asks to be kept alive until he reaches the "threshold" of his love. The intense love story intertwines with violence and chaos, with guns, close-range combat, armed police and a dangerous criminal world taking centre stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)

Emraan Hashmi on 'Gunmaaster G9'

Speaking about the film, Emraan Hashmi said, "Adi and I have worked together in the past, and we share a wonderful relationship as creative collaborators. We get each other intrinsically, and when we are on set, we bring out the best in each other. I play Eshwar in the film-- an ordinary dairy farm owner who is willing to go to any lengths for his beloved!" as per a press release.

Director Aditya Datt on the Film

Director Aditya Datt added, "Gunmaaster G9 is a film in which Emraan Hashmi leaves no stone unturned in protecting the love of his life from everything that threatens her. The film combines action, romance and music to give all Emraan Hashmi fans a complete entertainer."

Starring Emraan Hashmi, Genelia D'Souza, Aparshakti Khurana and introducing Abhishek Singh. 'Gunmaaster G9' is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir, and presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. It is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on November 27, 2026. (ANI)