National Award-winning filmmaker Srijit Mukherji is set to direct Elementary, My Dear Holmes, a British-Indian biopic exploring the real-life investigations of Sherlock Holmes creator Arthur Conan Doyle in 1906 London

National Award-winning filmmaker Srijit Mukherji is set to direct a feature film based on the life of Arthur Conan Doyle, the creator of the legendary detective 'Sherlock Holmes', reported Variety.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

To be produced under the British-Indian co-production, the feature, titled 'Elementary, My Dear Holmes,' has secured backing from the Conan Doyle Estate as associate producer, with Shahnaab Alam producing through London-based Invisible Thread Media and Mukherji's Matchcut Productions handling the India side.

About The Movie

According to the outlet, the movie will be set in 1906 London, where the narrative finds Doyle grappling with personal turmoil, including his dying wife's wish for him to marry another woman, while becoming embroiled in the case of George Edalji, a wrongfully convicted man of Indian descent.

The story will also touch upon the plight of Oscar Slater, another victim of judicial injustice, highlighting Doyle's real-world application of detective skills reminiscent of his famous Sherlock Holmes, as reported by Variety.

"I first met Sherlock Holmes as a boy, not in Baker Street, but in the quiet between pages," Mukherji said.

"'Elementary, My Dear Holmes' imagines Doyle stepping into his own fiction, a man haunted by the clarity he created, forced to apply it to a world far messier than the one on paper," he added, as quoted by Variety.

The co-production is being structured under the existing UK-India Co-Production Treaty, administered by the British Film Institute and India's National Film Development Corporation.

As for Srijit Mukherji, the filmmaker is known for directing critically acclaimed films like 'Jaatishwar', 'Chotushkone', 'Rajkahini' and 'Gumanaami'.

Mukerji won the National Award for Best Direction for his film 'Chotushkone' in 2015. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)