Sridevi, was a legendary actress whose career spanned over 300 films across Indian cinema. Her sudden passing in 2018 shocked millions, but her unforgettable performances and last wish left a lasting legacy.

Born Ammayanger Ayyappan on 13 August 1963 in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, Sridevi kicked off her film career at a tender age of six with the Tamil movie called Thunaivan. She was immediately adopted by filmmakers because of her natural charm and that stamp of innocence. As early as 1970, she debuted in Telugu cinema with Ma Nanna Nirdoshi and shortly after received the Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist, which was the recognition that followed her performances in Poompatta (1971).

Sridevi Rise to Fame

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor's Sridevi's career flourished in the industries of Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada. Famous as the "Atiloka Sundari" (Divine Beauty), she thrilled the audience with her powerful acting, expressive eyes, and unmatched screen presence. Over the 300 films of her career, she acted in

85 Telugu

72 Tamil

71 Hindi

26 Malayalam

6 Kannada

Her biggest asset was an ability to switch with ease between commercial entertainers, family dramas, and emotionally serious works.

Achievements and Accolades

Gearing up for a grand comeback after a break of 15 years from films, Sridevi made it with English Vinglish (2012), bearing her beautifully coarse magic on screen again. In 2013, she was bestowed with the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award. Global recognition also came her way, as CNN-IBN denoted her as one of the greatest Indian actresses. With 14 nominations for Filmfare and six of them as wins, generations celebrated her talent.

Janhvi Kapoor's Mother Sridevi's Last Wish

February 2018 had something in store for the whole of mankind. On her way to Dubai to attend her nephew's marriage where she intended to be present as an aunt, her life was cut short. The mysterious circumstances surrounding her death left fans and the entire film industry in disbelief. Her absence is considered by many to be an irreplaceable loss in Indian cinema because she not only formed that golden era of films, but also inspired a lot of aspiring actors, including her daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, whom she hoped would grow up to be a wonderful actress.

Sridevi, apart from being a film star, was known to have a preference for the color white. In fact, she expressed her last wish in several interviews that her farewell should be immersed in this color. Being true to her wish, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor ensured that her funeral was indeed in accordance with her love for white. The coffin where she rests was adorned with white jasmine and roses and the vehicle on which her mortal remains were carried was bedecked with white flowers. This was indeed a grand and touching farewell to the actress.

Sridevi is no more, but her aura still remains in her films and in the love of millions of fans. Her inimitable beauty, great versatility, and everlasting impact on Indian cinema make sure that she will always be "Atiloka Sundari" - a star, timeless, who has redefined stardom.