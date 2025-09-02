Janhvi Kapoor Glows Like an Angel in Gorgeous Golden Saree - Check Photos Here
Actress Janhvi Kapoor is captivating fans with her stunning photos in a golden saree, radiating like a beautiful angel. Her viral Instagram pictures are winning hearts across social media platforms.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Janhvi Kapoor Saree Photoshoot
Janhvi Kapoor, following in the footsteps of her legendary mother Sridevi, is steadily making a name for herself in Indian cinema. She debuted in 2018 with Dhadak and went on to star in Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena, and other notable Bollywood films.
Remake Queen
Janhvi Kapoor has frequently featured in Hindi remakes of South Indian blockbusters. She played the lead in Good Luck Jerry, a remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, and starred in Mili, the Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam survival thriller Helen. Her performances in these remakes have received appreciation from both audiences and critics.
Pan-India Heroine
Initially focused on Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor expanded her reach with the 2024 Telugu film Devara, in which she starred opposite Jr. NTR. The film was a commercial success, establishing her as a rising pan-Indian actress in the film industry.
Bawaal
In 2023, Janhvi Kapoor starred opposite Siddharth Malhotra in Bawaal. The film tells the story of a North Indian man who turns to AI to find a life partner and is unexpectedly matched with a Keralite woman, portrayed by Janhvi Kapoor.
Next Film
Her upcoming project is the big-budget film Game Changer, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. She stars opposite Ram Charan, with music composed by the legendary A.R. Rahman.
Insta Queen
Janhvi Kapoor is highly active on Instagram, where she frequently shares stunning photos from her photoshoots. Known for her fashion sense, she often showcases a variety of stylish outfits, keeping her fans engaged and inspired by her glamorous looks.
Janhvi shines in a saree
Her recent photoshoot in a golden saree, where she looks like a golden lotus, has gone viral, garnering numerous likes.