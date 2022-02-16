  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janhvi Kapoor looks 'flaming hot' in this black slip-on dress; see pics

    First Published Feb 16, 2022, 8:41 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Sizzling in a black slip-on dress, Janhvi Kapoor posted a new set of pictures, calling herself ‘flaming hot cheetos’ and setting the internet on fire.

    Janhvi Kapoor looks flaming hot in this black slip-on dress see pic drb

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    When it is about setting the internet on fire, Janhvi Kapoor knows her game pretty well. Every time this young breed of Bollywood actor has put up her pictures on social media, he has put her fans and followers into a frenzy. From her vacation pictures to taking a dip in the pool in a bikini, Janhvi has a lot of hot stuff on her Instagram account for her followers to gawk on. On Wednesday, Janhvi dragged all the attention of her social media followers when she posted pictures of herself in a black dress.

    Janhvi Kapoor looks flaming hot in this black slip-on dress see pic drb

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Looking stunning as always, Janhvi Kapoor shared her pictures, wearing a black slip-on dress, which appears to be in satin fabric. Her hair was tied in a messy bun while golden round earrings accessories her look. She struck a sexy pose as she sat in front of a mirror.

    ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor drops pictures with friends in a black swimsuit; check out

    Janhvi Kapoor looks flaming hot in this black slip-on dress see pic drb

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor's make-up was kept to minimal with a silver eyeliner and rose pink lip colour. The eyeliner helped enhance her look, adding the right elements of drama, sexiness and glamour.

    ALSO READ: Kiara Advani to Pooja Hegde, don’t miss out on bikini pictures of these 6 actresses

    Janhvi Kapoor looks flaming hot in this black slip-on dress see pic drb

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Ever since Janhvi Kapoor posted these sizzling hot pictures, her comments section has been bombed with heart and fire emojis, clearly suggesting how much her followers have admired her fresh pictures. Captioning the post, Janhvi wrote: "flaming hot cheetos", once again keeping her caption to just a minimum use of words as she always does.

    ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor’s flaunts her floral bikini; see pics

    Janhvi Kapoor looks flaming hot in this black slip-on dress see pic drb

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    A couple of days ago, Janhvi Kapoor had shared a few pictures of hers enjoying the sunset from her balcony. The hazy pictures of Janhvi have been clicked from a glass's reflection as she is seen sitting at a corner of her balcony, soaking in the beauty of a bloody-orange coloured setting sun.

    ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut to Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, actors that don't shy away from showing their spiritual side

    Janhvi Kapoor looks flaming hot in this black slip-on dress see pic drb

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor recently her first look from Karan Johar's Mr and Mrs Mahi, a sports drama. In this film, she will be paired against her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao. Mahi was seen practiving with cricketer Dinesh Karthik in her cricket camp.

    ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor are the new best friends on the block?

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lock Upp trailer Kangana Ranaut has her own set of rules for controversial celebs put behind bars watch drb

    Lock Upp trailer: Kangana Ranaut’s has her own set of rules for controversial celebs put behind bars; watch

    Bappi Da was very particular about Kannada pronunciation: Music composer Anoop Seelin-ycb

    Bappi Da was very particular about Kannada pronunciation: Music composer Anoop Seelin

    Gangubai Kathiawadi's family not happy with Alia Bhatt's film, calls it 'vulgar portrayal' RCB

    Gangubai Kathiawadi's family not happy with Alia Bhatt's film, calls it 'vulgar portrayal'

    Hollywood Jeen Yuhs A Kanye Trilogy 4 things that were not expected from Netflix biopic on Kanye West drb

    Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy: 4 things that were not expected from Netflix’s biopic on Kanye West

    Bappi Lahiri passes away PM Modi Prez Kovind other leaders offer condolences gcw

    Bappi Lahiri passes away: PM Modi, Prez Kovind, other leaders offer condolences

    Recent Stories

    Centre asks states to lift third-wave additional restrictions as COVID cases decline-dnm

    Centre asks states to lift third-wave additional restrictions as COVID cases decline

    Lock Upp trailer Kangana Ranaut has her own set of rules for controversial celebs put behind bars watch drb

    Lock Upp trailer: Kangana Ranaut’s has her own set of rules for controversial celebs put behind bars; watch

    Reduce reuse, recycle, recover, re-design and re-manufacture part of India's cultural ethos: PM Modi-dnm

    Reduce, reuse, recycle, recover, re-design and re-manufacture part of India’s cultural ethos: PM Modi

    Has Kylian Mbappe decided on his PSG future? Here's what he had to say-ayh

    Has Kylian Mbappe decided on his PSG future? Here's what he had to say

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 1st T20I: India wins toss and opts to bat; Ravi Bishnoi debuts-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 1st T20I: India wins toss and opts to bat; Ravi Bishnoi debuts

    Recent Videos

    Russia Ukraine Crisis NATO says prepared for the worst

    Russia-Ukraine Crisis: NATO says 'we are prepared for the worst'

    Video Icon
    Watch Flock of blackbirds suddenly drop from the sky in Mexico gcw

    Watch: Flock of blackbirds suddenly drop from the sky in Mexico

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row: 'We cannot tolerate anymore, don't pressurize us to quit education', says Muslim student

    Karnataka hijab row: 'We cannot tolerate anymore, don't pressurize us to quit education', says Muslim student

    Video Icon
    Ashwani Kumar Congress party has no place for seniority or loyalty

    Congress has no place for seniority or loyalty now: Ashwani Kumar

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Losing the ball hampered FCG's performance - Derrick Pereira on ATKMB loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Losing the ball hampered FCG's performance - Derrick Pereira on ATKMB loss

    Video Icon