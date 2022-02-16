Janhvi Kapoor looks 'flaming hot' in this black slip-on dress; see pics

Sizzling in a black slip-on dress, Janhvi Kapoor posted a new set of pictures, calling herself ‘flaming hot cheetos’ and setting the internet on fire.

Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

When it is about setting the internet on fire, Janhvi Kapoor knows her game pretty well. Every time this young breed of Bollywood actor has put up her pictures on social media, he has put her fans and followers into a frenzy. From her vacation pictures to taking a dip in the pool in a bikini, Janhvi has a lot of hot stuff on her Instagram account for her followers to gawk on. On Wednesday, Janhvi dragged all the attention of her social media followers when she posted pictures of herself in a black dress.

Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Looking stunning as always, Janhvi Kapoor shared her pictures, wearing a black slip-on dress, which appears to be in satin fabric. Her hair was tied in a messy bun while golden round earrings accessories her look. She struck a sexy pose as she sat in front of a mirror. ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor drops pictures with friends in a black swimsuit; check out

Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor's make-up was kept to minimal with a silver eyeliner and rose pink lip colour. The eyeliner helped enhance her look, adding the right elements of drama, sexiness and glamour. ALSO READ: Kiara Advani to Pooja Hegde, don’t miss out on bikini pictures of these 6 actresses

Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Ever since Janhvi Kapoor posted these sizzling hot pictures, her comments section has been bombed with heart and fire emojis, clearly suggesting how much her followers have admired her fresh pictures. Captioning the post, Janhvi wrote: "flaming hot cheetos", once again keeping her caption to just a minimum use of words as she always does. ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor’s flaunts her floral bikini; see pics

Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

A couple of days ago, Janhvi Kapoor had shared a few pictures of hers enjoying the sunset from her balcony. The hazy pictures of Janhvi have been clicked from a glass's reflection as she is seen sitting at a corner of her balcony, soaking in the beauty of a bloody-orange coloured setting sun. ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut to Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, actors that don't shy away from showing their spiritual side

Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram