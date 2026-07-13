With over 16 million followers, South star Sreeleela has joined the list of celebs earning crores every month just from Instagram. Here's a breakdown of her monthly and yearly income.

These days, stars aren't just making money from films, but also raking in crores from social media. South star Sreeleela is the latest example of this trend. With over 16 million followers on Instagram, the actress is earning a hefty amount through brand promotions and sponsored posts. According to reports, Sreeleela charges lakhs for a single Instagram post, and her annual social media income is said to be in crores. Let's take a look at Sreeleela's social media income and her upcoming films.

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How much does Sreeleela earn from Instagram?

According to reports, Sreeleela charges around ₹8 to ₹10 lakh for one sponsored post or brand promotion on Instagram. Her regular partnerships with fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands have made her a big name in the digital advertising world. The amazing engagement on her posts is also a big draw for brands.

How much does Sreeleela earn from Instagram in a month?

Industry estimates suggest that Sreeleela earns about ₹35 to ₹40 lakh every month from Instagram alone. Besides films, social media has now become a solid source of income for her. This is why you'll regularly see promotional posts from major brands on her account.

What is Sreeleela's annual income from Instagram?

Reports suggest that Sreeleela's yearly income from Instagram reaches around ₹4 to ₹5 crore. This massive earning shows that in today's time, social media is not just a platform for popularity but also a huge business opportunity for celebrities.

Why is Sreeleela considered a top choice for brands?

Sreeleela has more than 16 million followers on Instagram. Her popularity among the youth is constantly growing. This is why fashion, cosmetic, skincare, and lifestyle companies give her priority for their brand promotions. Her promotional posts often get millions of views and fantastic engagement.

What are Sreeleela's upcoming films?

On the work front, Sreeleela is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon. She will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in a romantic film directed by Anurag Basu. Apart from this, she will also appear in the film 'Diler' with Ibrahim Ali Khan. Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, this film is expected to hit theatres on the Diwali weekend of November 2026.