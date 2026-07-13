The whole football world is waiting for the big Argentina vs. England FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final. All eyes are on the Thursday night clash at Atlanta Stadium, where Messi's team will take on Harry Kane's squad.

The football world is on the edge of its seat for the Argentina vs. England semi-final. The big showdown is happening on Thursday night (Indian time) at Atlanta Stadium, and everyone is talking about the Messi vs. Harry Kane clash. After 60 long years, England has a shot at the World Cup final, and their biggest hope is Jude Bellingham, especially after he scored two goals to knock out Norway in the quarter-finals.

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But now, the England and Real Madrid star is in the headlines for a totally different reason. There's a huge buzz on social media about him and Fatima Bosch, the current Miss Universe from Mexico. Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok are flooded with edited photos and videos of the two, with fans hoping they become a real-life couple.

Bellingham-Fatima: The New 'Power Couple'?

On social media, when fans imagine two famous people in a relationship, it's called "shipping." Now, Jude Bellingham and Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch are the latest pair to be "shipped" by fans.

The whole thing blew up after Bellingham said some nice things about Mexico, one of the World Cup host countries. It also came out that Fatima is a big Real Madrid supporter, which only added fuel to the fire. Many fans believe that a world-famous footballer and a global beauty queen would make the "perfect power couple."

Who is Fatima Bosch?

Fatima Bosch is a well-known model and beauty pageant star from Mexico. She was crowned Miss Universe 2025, becoming the fourth woman from Mexico to win the prestigious title. Fatima, who is from Tabasco, also won the Miss Universe Mexico 2025 competition. Today, she is known worldwide for her beauty and her work in social causes.

What Fatima Had to Say

Fatima Bosch recently addressed all the buzz when reporters caught up with her at the Mexico City airport. She said she has seen countless Instagram posts linking her with Bellingham. Praising him, Fatima called him an "extraordinary footballer."

However, she made it clear that she would need to know someone personally before thinking about a relationship. In her own words, “It doesn't matter how attractive a person is, the most important thing is whether they are a good person and what their values are.”

Many are calling her response mature and well-balanced, as she didn't confirm the rumours but didn't completely shut them down either. Meanwhile, international media outlets report that there is still no actual proof of any personal contact or relationship between the two.

What is Bellingham Saying?

As for Jude Bellingham, he has stayed completely silent on the viral rumours. He's been the subject of gossip before, but this new buzz involving Miss Universe during the World Cup has taken things to another level. This mix of sports, entertainment, and social media is now a major talking point. For now, though, it all seems to be a product of fans' imagination and social media trends, with no real sign of a relationship.