Squid Game Season 3: Duration and Budget sparks controversy

The most anticipated Korean Drama Squid Game's premiere's are ahead. Now the details revealed about this drama are trending all over. Fans are having mixed reactions to this but they are eagerly waiting for these episodes

Fans were very excited to watch Squid Game Season 3; however, now the curtain has been raised for the release date of the most awaited third installment of this series. Let us tell you when this series will be released.

Viewers are eagerly waiting to watch 'Squid Game 3.'. The release date and OTT platform of the third season of the series have been revealed. The third part of the series is going to be released on June 27 this year.

The third season will be released in June.

Makers took their official Instagram page and made the official announcement on Netflix. The third season of the show will be released on Netflix on June 27, 2025. The makers have also shared some pictures related to the third part of the show.

Why was season 3 made?

Many ups and downs and twists have been seen in the seven episodes of the second season of 'Squid Game.'. Regarding this season, director Hwang believed that after season 2, this story could be stretched to the third season. He felt that there should be a separate part about the end of the series. In such a situation, he decided to make the third season.

Immissable Fan Reactions

'Squid Game' had earned $900 million worldwide. According to an estimate, 132 million people watched the show for at least two minutes in the first 23 days, breaking the previous record set by the streaming platform's hit show 'Bridgerton.'.

Where did the idea of Squid Game come from?

The story of this web series is surprising the audience about how people are tortured and forced to play a game. Viewers will be surprised to know that this web series is being said to be inspired by a real incident in South Korea. In South Korea, in the 1970s and 1980s, people were captured and put in torture camps; they were given many kinds of troubles. A very large number of people were kept in an orphanage named Brothers Homes. According to some reports, when people were rescued from Brothers Homes, many of them had died. On social media, citing the example of this incident, it is being said that the web series 'Squid Game' is inspired by this.

