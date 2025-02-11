6 Best Binge-Worthy Korean Dramas for Beginners 

K-dramas have been trending for a few years now. we've made a list of six wonderful dramas perfect for beginners who are just getting started with the Korean Drama Fever. 

Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 12:58 PM IST

Crash Landing on You (2019): A Romantic Comedy with a Twist

This drama is the best one if you love romance and comedy with a touch of action. The story revolves around Yoon Se-ri, a successful South Korean businesswoman, who crash lands in North Korea after a paragliding accident. She's found by Ri Jeong-hyeok, a stoic North Korean captain, who decides to help her hide and eventually return to South Korea. Their connection turns into something special and the political backdrop. 

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? (2018): Office Romance Done Right

If you are into lighthearted and hilarious romantic comedies, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? It is the best for you. The story revolves around Lee Young-joon, a self-centered person but incredibly capable vice chairman of a large company. His highly efficient secretary, Kim Mi-so. When Mi-so decides to resign after years of dedicated service, Young-joon decides to win her back, leading to a series of misunderstandings and heartwarming moments. This is the OG of "contractual relationship" dramas. 

True Beauty (2020): High School Romance with a Message

True Beauty is a kind of story that deals with the themes of self-esteem, beauty standards, and the pressures of fitting in certain situations. Lim Ju-kyung is a high school student who transforms into a "goddess" with the help of makeup. She tries to hide her "true" face from her classmates due to her insecurities, but two boys, Lee Su-ho and Han Seo-jun, see her beyond the makeup secretly. This drama is a fun and relatable view on high school life, showing the complexities of friendship, love, and self-acceptance that we all go through.

Strong Woman Do Bong-soon (2017): A Fun and Quirky Action Romance

Do Bong-soon is a superwoman with unusual strength. She is hired as a bodyguard for Ahn Min-hyuk, CEO of a gaming company. As they work together, they get involved in a series of crimes and conspiracies happening around them. Strong Woman Do Bong-soon is a unique series of action, comedy, and romance. 

Goblin (2016): A Fantasy Romance with Epic Proportions

Goblin is also known as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God is a visual treat if you are into fantasy worlds. This is the story of a lonely goblin who is immortal.  He meets Ji Eun-tak, a cheerful high school student who is destined to be his "goblin bride." Their connection is beyond time and fate. This leads to a beautiful and heartbreaking love story. This is a masterpiece of all time. 

