  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    South actress Payal Rajput's boyfriend touches her breast in latest pic (Check out)

    South actress Payal Rajput has posted a bold photo with her boyfriend. In the picture, her boyfriend is seen touching her private part. Check out Payal's bold photo here. On the work front, the actress will be next seen in 3 Roses.

    South actress Payal Rajput's rumoured boyfriend touches her breast in latest pic (Check out)
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 20, 2021, 3:43 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    South actress Payal Rajput won the hearts of her fans with her film RX 100 movie. She is known for her choice of films and is known for her acting chops. The actress who is also known for her work in Punjabi cinema, has gained a lot of fame and recognition. 

    A few hours ago she had posted a bold picture where she was spotted with her boyfriend Saurabh Dhingra. The couple posted a bold picture and showed off their PDA. In the photo posted by Payal, Saurabh was seen touching Payal's breast. The picture is very bold and has been creating a lot of news on social media. Payal is known to post sensational photos with her boyfriend.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Payal Rajput (@rajputpaayal)

    She had also written a cheesy caption that, "Find me where the wild things are stolen". On the work front, the actress will be next seen in 3 Roses. She will be seen opposite her boyfriend, Saurabh. She had revealed in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, that she had shot an intimate scene with her boyfriend in the film. Her music video with Saurabh named  Maula Mere Maula, which was shot on Eid Milad-un-Nabi, also got a great response from her fans. Many said that the chemistry was amazing and even the 3 Roses makers praised the on-screen chemistry of the couple.

    Earlier this year, the actress was heartbroken after the death of her boyfriend Saurabh Dhingra’s mother, because of COVID-19. The actress had said that it took time for her to find strength and come to terms with the news. She had told Deccan Chronicle that she was shattered and shocked. Her family was saddened as this was something that she did not expect. It had happened all of a sudden. The actress had also become very emotional.

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2021, 3:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did Anil Kapoor snap at Varun Dhawan? Here is what we know drb

    Did Anil Kapoor snap at Varun Dhawan? Here is what we know

    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya wears sindoor, chooda in first pictures after wedding

    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya wears sindoor, chooda in first pictures after wedding

    Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha release date ANNOUNCED; read details drb

    Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha release date ANNOUNCED; read details

    Bunty Aur Babli 2 box office collection day 1: Film opens at Rs 2.75 cr amid bad reviews

    Bunty Aur Babli 2 box office collection day 1: Film opens at ₹2.75 cr amid bad reviews

    Will Shivangi Joshi join Balika Vadhu 2 after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Here's what we know SCJ

    Will Shivangi Joshi join Balika Vadhu 2 after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Flipkart launches e-pharmacy programme to deliver medicines connect with doctors gcw

    Flipkart launches e-pharmacy programme; to deliver medicines, connect with doctors

    Did Anil Kapoor snap at Varun Dhawan? Here is what we know drb

    Did Anil Kapoor snap at Varun Dhawan? Here is what we know

    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya wears sindoor, chooda in first pictures after wedding

    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya wears sindoor, chooda in first pictures after wedding

    Navjot Singh Sidhu visits Kartarpur calls Pakistan PM Imran Khan elder brother

    Navjot Singh Sidhu visits Kartarpur, calls Pakistan PM Imran Khan 'an elder brother'

    Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha release date ANNOUNCED; read details drb

    Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha release date ANNOUNCED; read details

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United head coaches display mutual respect for each other (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United head coaches display mutual respect for each other (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas talks about ATKMB's opening win over KBFC, big signings and Kolkata derby against SC East Bengal (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas talks about ATKMB's opening win over KBFC, big signings and Kolkata derby

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 1): ATK Mohun Bagan dominates Kerala Blasters FC 4-2 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 1): ATK Mohun Bagan dominates Kerala Blasters FC 4-2 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Is ISL 2021-22 a beginning for NorthEast United FC? Here's what Khalid Jamil, Alison Kharsyntiew have to say (WATCH)-ayh

    Is ISL 2021-22 a beginning for NorthEast United FC? Here's what Khalid Jamil, Alison Kharsyntiew have to say

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli labels Bengaluru FC as an entertaining brand of football this season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli labels Bengaluru FC as an entertaining brand of football this season (WATCH)

    Video Icon