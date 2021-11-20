South actress Payal Rajput's boyfriend touches her breast in latest pic (Check out)

South actress Payal Rajput has posted a bold photo with her boyfriend. In the picture, her boyfriend is seen touching her private part. Check out Payal's bold photo here. On the work front, the actress will be next seen in 3 Roses.

South actress Payal Rajput won the hearts of her fans with her film RX 100 movie. She is known for her choice of films and is known for her acting chops. The actress who is also known for her work in Punjabi cinema, has gained a lot of fame and recognition.

A few hours ago she had posted a bold picture where she was spotted with her boyfriend Saurabh Dhingra. The couple posted a bold picture and showed off their PDA. In the photo posted by Payal, Saurabh was seen touching Payal's breast. The picture is very bold and has been creating a lot of news on social media. Payal is known to post sensational photos with her boyfriend.

She had also written a cheesy caption that, "Find me where the wild things are stolen". On the work front, the actress will be next seen in 3 Roses. She will be seen opposite her boyfriend, Saurabh. She had revealed in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, that she had shot an intimate scene with her boyfriend in the film. Her music video with Saurabh named Maula Mere Maula, which was shot on Eid Milad-un-Nabi, also got a great response from her fans. Many said that the chemistry was amazing and even the 3 Roses makers praised the on-screen chemistry of the couple.

Earlier this year, the actress was heartbroken after the death of her boyfriend Saurabh Dhingra’s mother, because of COVID-19. The actress had said that it took time for her to find strength and come to terms with the news. She had told Deccan Chronicle that she was shattered and shocked. Her family was saddened as this was something that she did not expect. It had happened all of a sudden. The actress had also become very emotional.