Sourav Ganguly expressed satisfaction with hosting the popular Bigg Boss Bangla. Additionally, the former cricketer backed teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, calling him a future star while advising against early comparisons.

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 25 (ANI): Former India captain Sourav Ganguly described his experience of hosting 'Bigg Boss Bangla' season 3 as a "good experience", saying he was pleased with the popularity the reality show has gained. Speaking about his stint as the host of the Bengali reality show, Ganguly said it was his first time taking up the role and that the show's popularity had made the experience enjoyable. "It is a good experience. It is the first year I have done it, and the show has become so popular, so it feels good," Ganguly told ANI

The third season of Bigg Boss Bangla returned to television in August after nearly a decade, with Ganguly taking charge as the host. The show airs on Star Jalsha and streams on JioHotstar, bringing together contestants from different fields, including actors, singers, a former footballer, entrepreneurs and social media personalities. The season began with 15 contestants entering the Bigg Boss house, including actors, singers, content creators, and politicians such as Monami Ghosh, Bharat Kaul, Durnibar Saha, Sohini Paul, Niranjan Mondal, Nandini Dutta, Dipendu Biswas, Tanushree Roy Das, Anindya Sengupta, Sayak Chakraborty, Joyita Chatterjee, Alexandra Taylor, Srijla Guha, Jhilam Gupta, and Sonamoni Saha.

'Bigg Boss Bangla' first premiered on ETV Bangla in 2013, with actor Mithun Chakraborty as the host. Anik Dhar won the inaugural season. The second season aired in 2016 on Colors Bangla, with actor Jeet as host, and Joyjit Banerjee emerged as the winner. Meanwhile, Ganguly also backed teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, describing him as the "future" of Indian cricket and urging people to avoid comparisons as the youngster continues to make his mark with record-breaking performances.

Sooryavanshi, 15, tore a massive hole in the record books with a 52-ball double ton against UAE A in a must-win clash, sealing India a spot in the semifinals with the fastest List A double ton. Prior to this, he had also reached his century in just 28 balls, making it the fastest List A ton by surpassing Aussie opener Jake Fraser McGurk. His innings had a total of 28 sixes aside from seven fours, having smashed the most sixes in a single professional cricket innings.

The former India skipper termed Sooryavanshi a "huge prospect" and expressed confidence in his potential. "He is a good player. At this age, he played so well in the IPL too. He's a huge prospect. Whatever opportunities he has gotten for India as well, he has played [well]. He's the future," said Ganguly. However, Ganguly cautioned against drawing comparisons with other cricketers, stressing that the youngster should be allowed to develop at his own pace. "Don't make comparisons and all; let him play. He's a left-hander, just 15–16 years old—let him play," Ganguly added. (ANI)