Actor Sonu Sood reacted to the Jabalpur boat tragedy, demanding mandatory life jackets for all passengers and a government portal for accountability. He stressed the need for strict rules to prevent such incidents from recurring after 13 lives were lost.

Actor Sonu Sood on Monday reacted to the Jabalpur boat tragedy and called for strict safety rules, as the country continues to mourn the loss of lives in the accident. The tragedy took place at Bargi Dam in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, where a cruise boat capsized, leaving several families shattered.

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Sonu Sood's Plea for Accountability

As stories of survivors and victims came out, Sonu Sood took to social media and raised concerns over repeated incidents and lack of safety measures. Speaking about the need for "life jackets" and "strict accountability," the actor stressed that such accidents should not keep happening again and again. He said that rules must be followed before any boat is allowed to operate.

Taking to his X account, Sonu Sood wrote, "A while ago, I tweeted about the Bihar boat tragedy, urging life jackets for every passenger. Then came Vrindavan... and now Madhya Pradesh, more lives lost the same way. How many more? It's time to make it mandatory: no boat should leave without every passenger wearing a life jacket. We also need a govt portal where each trip uploads time-stamped proof of all passengers in life jackets before departure. Only strict accountability can save lives."

Take a look A while ago I tweeted about the Bihar boat tragedy, urging life jackets for every passenger. Then came Vrindavan… and now Madhya Pradesh, more lives lost the same way. How many more? It’s time to make it mandatory: no boat should leave without every passenger wearing a life… pic.twitter.com/M8wC3Grmz0 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 1, 2026

Jabalpur Boat Tragedy Details

On Sunday, the Jabalpur District Administration said search operations in the cruise boat tragedy at Bargi Dam in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district were completed with the recovery of two more bodies, raising the death toll to 13. The boat operated by the state tourism department capsized on the evening of April 30.

On May 1, officials said that 29 people were rescued and a search operation was mounted to trace those missing.

Multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Army personnel, were involved in combing the waterbody and surrounding areas.

Several families lost their loved ones in the incident; some lost spouses, others their children, while siblings were separated forever.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the victims. (ANI)