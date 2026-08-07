Sonu Nigam has released two new songs: 'Chunni', a fun Hindi-Haryanvi track, and 'Tabassum', a soulful melody from 'Batwara 1947' composed by AR Rahman and penned by Javed Akhtar. 'Chunni' is a collaboration with Renuka Panwar.

Sonu Nigam releases Hindi-Haryanvi track 'Chunni'

Singer Sonu Nigam has come up with a new Hindi-Haryanvi song 'Chunni'. Sharing his thoughts on the song, Sonu, in a press note, said, "Chunni is a fun song adorned with a beautiful melodic structure and lyrics full of romance. I love the beats and the frolic they exude. Here's my first of the many more such musical offerings coming up."

The track has been released under the banner of I Believe Music in partnership with Warner Music India & Global Music Junction. Rajkumar Singh, CEO, Global Music Junction, says "At Global Music Junction, we have been committed to taking India's rich regional music to a global audience while fostering meaningful collaborations between mainstream and regional artists. 'Chunni' is a natural extension of that vision. We are delighted to bring together Sonu Nigam & Renuka Panwar on a song that celebrates the vibrancy of Haryanvi music and its growing cultural influence. These collaborations not only expand the reach of regional music but also celebrate the richness of India's linguistic and cultural diversity."

New song 'Tabassum' from 'Batwara 1947'

On Friday, Sonu's song 'Tabassum' from 'Batwara 1947' was also unveiled. AR Rahman has composed, produced and arranged the track, Javed Akhtar has penned the lyrics, while Sonu Nigam and Heer have lent their voices to the soulful melody. Released by Aamir Khan Productions and distributed through Zee Music Company, the music video is set against the backdrop of pre-Partition India and follows a tender love story unfolding amid turbulent times. It features Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Kanikka Kapur and Isha Sandhir, highlighting themes of love, hope and emotional resilience. (ANI)