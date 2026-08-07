Mini Mathur hosted a party for her Prime Video 'Alliance' win. Gauahar Khan attended with husband Zaid Darbar and was pictured with ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon, delighting fans and suggesting they remain on good terms.

Actor and host Mini Mathur hosted a celebratory bash on Thursday night after winning Prime Video's Alliance, inviting the show's contestants along with her close friends. Several attendees shared pictures and videos from the party on social media. Among them were Zaid Darbar, who attended with his wife, actor Gauahar Khan.

Gauahar also shared a few pictures from the last night. Fans were delighted to spot her ex-boyfriend, Kushal Tandon, in the pictures, with many feeling nostalgic. His presence also suggested that the two continue to share a cordial relationship. Sharing pictures with Zaid, Mini and Kushal, Gauahar on Instagram wrote, "With grace and humility , truly a victory celebration well deserved. @minimathur!!! What an amazing night . Super fun !!!" Reacting to the post, Mini commented, "Was so nice to finally meet you Gauhar!! Seeing you soonest." Kushal shared a picture with Mini and her husband-filmmaker Kabir Khan. Check out that image here.

Mini Mathur on Winning 'Alliance'

Mini defeated fellow finalists Aly Goni and Ruhee Dosani in the final showdown, with Aly finishing as the first runner-up and Ruhee securing the second runner-up position.

Reacting to her victory, Mini Mathur said in a statement, "Winning 'Alliance' feels absolutely surreal. This journey challenged me in every possible way, emotionally, mentally and strategically, and every single day inside the headquarters pushed me to become stronger."

She added, "There were moments of doubt, moments of joy, friendships I'll always cherish and lessons I'll carry with me for life. Every Ally I shared this experience with played a role in shaping my journey, whether we stood together or found ourselves on opposite sides of the game."

Expressing gratitude after lifting the trophy, Mini said, "Lifting this trophy is an incredible feeling, but what I'll treasure most are the memories, relationships and everything this experience has taught me. I'm deeply grateful to everyone who believed in me and supported me throughout this unforgettable journey."

Mathur won over audiences with her strategic approach, smart decisions and steady gameplay across the season.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)