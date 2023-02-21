Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sonu Nigam Attacked: MLA Phaterpekar's daughter officially apologizes to the singer

    Sonu Nigam fell down the steps after MLA Prakash Phaterpekar's son Swapnil Phaterpekar got involved in a heated physical altercation and skirmish with the singer's bodyguards over a selfie.

    Sonu Nigam Attacked: MLA Phaterpekar's daughter officially apologizes to the singer
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 21, 2023, 2:33 PM IST

    On Monday night, shocking videos of Sonu Nigam and his team members who got attacked at a concert in Mumbai went viral. It got divulged that the scuffle took place after MLA Prakash Phaterpekar son, Swapnil Phaterpekar, wanted to take a picture with Sonu Nigam, but the crew of bodyguards stepped in. 

    A complaint got instantly filed in the matter, with one person named in the FIR. The renowned MLA daughter, Suprada Phaterpekar, who was also part of the organizer team for the concert, has now reacted to the incident.

    Taking to Twitter, she addressed the incident head-on and revealed that she apologized to Sonu and rushed the injured person to the hospital instantly. She wrote, "As organiser of the Chembur festival, I wish to shed light on some facts about unfortunate incident that occurred at the end of Chembur Festival 2023. While Shri Sonu Nigam was being hurriedly ushered off the stage after delivering his performance .."

    In next tweet, continuing from the previous one, she adds, "My brother was trying to take a selfie with him. Due to the rush & furore, there was a commotion that ensued. The person who fell got taken to Zen hospital. He got discharged after examination."

    She also shared, "Shri Sonu Nigam is unhurt. On behalf of the organisation team, we have officially apologised to Sonu sir and his team for the unpleasant incident. Please do not believe any baseless rumours. And those who are trying to politicize the matter."

    Elucidating more details on this incident with a leading Indian news wire agency, she said, "My brother wanted to click a selfie with Sonu Nigam, & when he was doing so, there was a dispute b/w him & Sonu Nigam bodyguard. It was just a fan moment gone wrong. We later apologized to Sonu Nigam as well. During the tussle, a person fell from the stage. We took him to the hospital. After that, Sonu Nigam went to police. There is nothing to politicise. It was not related to Azaan or the loudspeaker issue. My brother will cooperate with police."

