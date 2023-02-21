Kudi Chamkeeli: Akshay Kumar, Honey Singh enjoy singing Selfiee's latest song; perform three-chairs challenge

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In a recent Instagram video, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh are seen nailing the on-air version of Selfiee's Kudi Chamkeeli.
     

    Selfiee, starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, will be released in theatres on February 24. The film's creators have just released the upbeat song Kudi Chamkeeli, performed, written, and arranged by none other than Honey Singh. With only three days until the film's release, the performers are doing everything they can to promote it.

    Akshay Kumar and Diana Penty dance to the upbeat tunes. The song became viral on social media almost immediately. Today, Akshay Kumar and Honey Singh have released a new 'on air version of the song,' and it is quite entertaining!

    Akshay and Honey resorted to Instagram to share a humorous video in which the actor and singer are seen flying 'on air' in a private aircraft. They may be seen singing the song's lyrics while holding the things mentioned in the song. The hilarious video depicts the two stars' great friendship. The celebs also participate in the viral three-chairs challenge. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

    In this task, three empty seats are positioned at one end of the room, facing the team. At any given time, just two chairs may - and must - be filled. These two persons are having a dialogue with each other, which the team is listening to - you can only speak if you are sitting in one of the three chairs.

    The caption to the post reads, “Presenting the on-air version of #KudiChamkeeli featuring @yoyohoneysingh and me. We didn’t do bad on the three chair challenge, did we? How about you guys give it a try? I’ll of course repost 🙃 #Selfiee."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

    Soon after the video was posted, fans started a comments section to shower love. One of the fans wrote, “Wow Akshay sir With yo yo honey Singh isa khate jodi no 1 😍😍," another added, “Yoyo x akshay 🔥🔥." A third comment reads,"Yo yo and akki are back ❤️."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

    Honey Singh has recently reduced the quantity of songs he composes for Bollywood films. His debut Hindi film song for 2023 is Selfiee, which stars Akshay Kumar and Diana Penty. Akshay and Diana may be seen dancing to the tranquil dance routine in the video. A statement at the bottom of the song video states that it is purely for promotional reasons and will not be included in the film.

