Before Dhanush stole hearts as Kundan in Raanjhanaa, director Aanand L. Rai had originally envisioned a popular Bollywood star kid in the lead. Here's why the makers replaced him and took a bold chance on Dhanush instead.

Aanand L. Rai had first imagined Ranbir Kapoor as the obsessive lover-boy Kundan opposite Sonam Kapoor when he was first mulling over the idea of Raanjhanaa (2013). The director noticed Ranbir slipping into a character with casual charisma and a boyish simplicity.

Dhanush Replaced THIS Bollywood Star Kid

His busy schedule being another obstacle, Ranbir was unable to accommodate Kundan. Rai started looking for someone who would be just as grounded and relatable. After auditioning other names like Shahid Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha, Rai settled on Dhanush for his subtlety and small-town feel, which were vital to establishing the character's innocence and deep-rooted emotion.

It was a bold step since Rai found Dhanush untapped in Hindi cinema; he took the risk of also removing the really big stars. As he said, compromising the cast would undermine the story, so he valued Dhanush's raw authenticity over any commercial ideas of heroism.

At first, cast Dhanush was hesitant to accept the role for fear of language barriers and because he was concentrating on Tamil films at the time. That attitude, however, changed after Rai narrated pivotal scenes. About half of which mirrored Dhanush's own experiences—and he identified so strongly with the character that he decided to jump right in.

Sonam Kapoor’s Perspective

Later, Sonam Kapoor praised Dhanush for his innocence and sincerity; she said she could not imagine anyone else playing Kundan. His performance infused Raanjhanaa with its emotional life, which became a sensation commercially and critically.

The gamble of casting worked out tremendously well. Raanjhanaa became Dhanush's Bollywood breakthrough, earning him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut and an escalated national recognition. It remains amongst the most celebrated works of director Rai and marked the beginning of a successful journey for the actor-director duo.