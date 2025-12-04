Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol unveiled a bronze statue of their DDLJ characters, Raj and Simran, in London's Leicester Square to mark the film's 30th anniversary. It's the first Indian film to receive this honour in the 'Scenes in the Square' trail.

Marking the 30th year of his blockbuster film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', Bollywood's most favourite jodi Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol on Thursday unveiled the Bronze statue of their iconic characters Raj and Simran in London at Leicester Square.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

SRK's 'Bade Bade Deshon Mein' Moment

Hours after unveiling the special statue, SRK took to Instagram and celebrated the moment with his Instagram family in full filmy style. He began the post with his iconic dialogue, "Bade Bade Deshon Mein, Aisi Chhoti Chhoti Baatein Hoti Rehti Hain, Senorita!", a line that has been stuck with cinema lovers since 1995.

"Bade Bade Deshon Mein, Aisi Chhoti Chhoti Baatein Hoti Rehti Hain, Senorita! Thrilled to unveil the bronze statue of Raj & Simran at London's Leicester Square today, celebrating 30 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ)! Incredibly delighted that DDLJ is the first Indian film to be honoured with a statue in the Scenes in the Square trail..A big thank you to everyone in the UK for making this possible.Come meet Raj & Simran if and when you are in London... we would love to see you make more memories with DDLJ," SRK posted. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

A Historic First for Indian Cinema

He also shared a few pictures from the unveiling ceremony, where Kajol's children, Yug and Nysa, were present. Interestingly, the kids wore a black leather jacket and a white suit, reminiscent of the outfits Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan sported in the Tujhe Dekha Toh song from DDLJ. SRK and Kajol were also dressed to the nines for the event. SRK was seen in a black suit, while Kajol wore a stunning saree in pastel shades of green and blue. SRK's outfit stood out with a cowbell-inspired brooch, a subtle tribute to DDLJ, referencing the iconic Swiss cowbell that symbolised the protagonists' romance in the film.

The bronze statue becomes the first-ever Indian film to be honoured with a statue in Leicester Square, London and joins iconic characters from historic films, including Harry Potter, Mary Poppins, Paddington, and Singin' in the Rain, as well as heroes like Batman and Wonder Woman. The bronze statue depicted Shah Rukh and Kajol in a signature pose from the film

Kajol Reflects on the Enduring Love for DDLJ

Kajol, reflecting on what this honour means to her, said, "It's incredible to see Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge continue to receive so much love, even 30 years later. Watching the statue being unveiled in London felt like reliving a piece of our history - a story that has truly travelled across generations."

"Seeing it find its rightful place in Leicester Square, a location of such enormous significance to DDLJ, makes this moment even more special. For the film to be honoured in this way in the UK - the first Indian film to receive such recognition - is something that will forever stay in the hearts and minds of all the DDLJ Fans across the world. I'm grateful to everyone who continues to keep our film in their hearts for all these years", she added.

The Significance of Leicester Square

DDLJ tells the story of Raj and Simran, two non-resident Indians who fall in love during a trip across Europe and India, beginning on a train from King's Cross station.

The location couldn't be more fitting, with Leicester Square featuring in DDLJ in a scene when Raj and Simran first cross paths, albeit unbeknown to one another, before setting off on their European adventure. Fittingly, the scene features two of the square's cinemas prominently, with Raj seen in front of the Vue cinema, and Simran walking past the Odeon Leicester Square. (ANI)