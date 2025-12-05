Actors Manoj Pahwa and Ayesha Raza reflect on OTT's positive impact on Indian entertainment, noting its role in fostering fresh narratives and breaking stereotypes. The versatile actors are set to co-star in the upcoming Netflix show 'Single Papa'.

Amid the growth of OTT platforms reshaping the Indian entertainment space, allowing actors and creators to chart unexplored territories, actors Manoj Pahwa and Ayesha Raza - both known for their versatile performances - have reflected on the recent advent.

Actors Reflect on Changing Narratives

Manoj Pahwa, who brings decades of experience in theatre, film, and television, has now also stepped into the world of OTT, which he believes has opened the door to more fresh narratives in the film industry. Speaking to ANI, Pahwa opened up on how OTT allowed experimentation with different subjects, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. "The fun part of OTT is that one can experiment with many different subjects, and the audience has accepted it, especially during COVID, when we had no other options to watch. But I also feel that the same thing has started happening in films. The typical stereotypes surrounding a hero, a heroine, a comedian, a villain, and all those things are breaking. The lines are getting blurred. More new stories are coming," he said.

Ayesha Raza, who also has her roots in theatre, emphasised being viewed differently in films. "It's the magic of theatre, the suspension that it's not typical, and you can do anything. I think that helped me break a lot of my own inhibitions, especially a play that I did about a couple of years ago. Coming to films, I feel that it would be lovely to be viewed differently, but I think the time is near, something or the other will be different. I think there's always an option."

Upcoming Netflix Show 'Single Papa'

Both Manoj Pahwa and Ayesha Raza, who have time and again entertained audiences with their comic roles, are set to join forces for the upcoming Netflix show, 'Single Papa'. Featuring Kunal Kemmu in the lead, the show will follow Gaurav's hilarious yet heartfelt journey as he tries to balance baby bottles with bad decisions, often at the same time. Manoj Pahwa will be seen essaying Gaurav's onscreen father, bringing back his effortless comic timing, whereas Ayesha Raza will be seen in the role of his mother. 'Mismatched' star Prajakta Koli is also a part of the comedy drama. 'Single Papa' will be out on December 12.