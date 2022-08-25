Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sonali Phogat’s brother claims she was murdered in Goa; case filed against her two colleagues

    Sonali Phogat's brother, Rinku Dhaka has filed an official case with Goa Police, alleging that his sister was killed by two of her colleagues.

    Sonali Phogat brother claims she was murdered in Goa case filed against her two colleagues RBA
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Aug 25, 2022, 10:45 AM IST

    Sonali Phogat's brother has filed a murder case with the Goa Police Department, alleging that she was murdered by two of her colleagues. According to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the state police thoroughly investigated her death. According to medics and Goa Director General of Police (DGP) Jaspal Singh, it appears she died of a heart attack, Sawant informed reporters.

    However, Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka alleged that a short while before her death, Phogat had talked to her mother, sister and brother-in-law. She sounded disturbed and complained against her two colleagues, he added. He also claimed that the CCTV cameras, laptop and other crucial things from her farmhouse in Haryana have gone missing after her death.

    Also Read: Sonali Phogat death conspiracy: BJP leader's sister says, ‘someone poisoned her

    According to the police complaint, one of her aides allegedly sexually assaulted her three years ago after spiking her lunch and blackmailing her. No First Information Report (FIR) has been registered over his complaint yet. 

    Sonali Phogat (42), a BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana who rose to prominence on Tik Tok, was found dead at the St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna in North Goa on Tuesday morning, police said earlier, adding that she died of a suspected heart attack.

    In his complaint filed with the Anjuna police, Dhaka claimed that two of Phogat's associates allegedly murdered her in Goa. The Anjuna police have registered a case of unnatural death. Her family members arrived in Goa on Tuesday night. Dhaka said that the family had asked her to stay away from them and return to Hisar the next day (after Phogat spoke to her mother), Dhaka told reporters outside the Anjuna police station.

    Also Read: Who was Sonali Phogat, the Haryana BJP leader and actress who died of heart attack in Goa?

    He claimed the police have refused to register a First Information Report (FIR) against the two persons. He said that if the FIR is not filed against them, we will not allow the postmortem to be conducted in Goa.

    Dhaka said the family members would prefer the postmortem to be conducted at the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi or at AIIMS, Jaipur.

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2022, 10:45 AM IST
