Sonakshi Sinha shares her positive experience working on her debut Telugu film, 'Jatadhara'. She praised the team's discipline, kindness, and professionalism, which made her feel welcome despite the language barrier. The film also stars Shilpa Shirodkar.

Sonakshi Sinha on Her 'Wonderful' Telugu Debut Experience

Actor Sonakshi Sinha had a wonderful experience working on the sets of her first Telugu film, Jatadhara. Speaking to ANI, the 'Dabangg' star expressed gratitude to the 'Jatadhara' team for welcoming her with open arms. "The kind of respect I received on that set truly moved me. The people I worked with... whether it was the cast or the crew, all were incredibly kind, disciplined, and well-organised. What stood out to me most was their professionalism; if a shift began at 9 a.m., it wrapped up right at 6 p.m. Everything was timely organised," she shared.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

There was a slight language barrier at first, but not once did I feel like an outsider or that I didn't belong because I came from a different industry or spoke a different language. The warmth and respect I was shown meant a lot. It was a beautiful feeling," Sonakshi added.

More on 'Jatadhara'

Directed by Venkat Kalyan, 'Jatadhara' is set to be released on November 7 in Hindi and Telugu. The film also features Sudheer Babu and Shilpa Shirodkar. Shilpa will be seen essaying the role of Shobha in the upcoming film 'Jatadhara'.

Shilpa Shirodkar Discusses Her Role

Discussing her role in detail, she shared, "I am playing character of Shobha in the film. She represents a certain mentality -- people who let greed take over, forgetting their relationships and values in the pursuit of money."

Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, co-produced by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, with Creative Producer Divya Vijay and Supervising Producer Bhavini Goswami. (ANI)