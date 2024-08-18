Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sona Dey MMS video controversy: YouTuber finally breaks silence; here's what she said

    Sona Dey MMS Video Scandal: Sona Dey's alleged MMS video is going viral, and the social media influencer finally speaks out on the entire topic; here's what she has to say! 

    Sona Dey MMS video controversy: YouTuber finally breaks silence; here's what she said RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 18, 2024, 4:15 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 18, 2024, 4:15 PM IST

    Sona Dey, a social media star and YouTuber, became embroiled in a scandal after an alleged MMS video of her went viral. The video depicted Sona in a compromising and personal situation, generating intrigue and worry among her fans and the general public. The video's unexpected release raised questions about its authenticity. Was it Sona Dey, or was this another case of digital manipulation, becoming more common in an era of deepfakes and other forms of digital deception?

    As suspicions circulated, Sona Dey promptly denied her involvement in the video on social media. She argued that the video was a fabrication intended to harm her reputation. Sona insisted that the video was uploaded under her name to defame her. Sona offered a detailed explanation of her side of the incident to clarify the situation on her YouTube page. In this video, she stated that the woman in the viral film was from Bangladesh, not her.

    Also Read: Mohanlal hospitalised? Malayalam superstar advised to take rest following fever

    Sona Dey confronted the scandal squarely. Rather than ignoring the allegations, she utilised her position to clear her name and confront the public. This proactive effort debunked countless myths and highlighted the numerous challenges that social media influencers and public figures face in the digital age. 

    Also Read: Delhi HC orders Rakshit Shetty to deposit Rs 20 lakh in copyright dispute over song use

    In a world where disinformation spreads rapidly, maintaining one's image is tough. Sona's experience demonstrates the need to address such issues promptly and honestly. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mohanlal hospitalised: Malayalam superstar suspected with viral respiratory infection; read details RBA

    Mohanlal hospitalised? Malayalam superstar advised to take rest following fever

    War 2: Jr NTR suffers injury on the sets; read details RBA

    War 2: Jr NTR suffers injury on the sets; read details

    I Feel Satiated, says Nithya Menen after winning Best Actress National Award for Thiruchitrambalam RBA

    'I Feel Satiated', says Nithya Menen after winning Best Actress National Award for Thiruchitrambalam

    Stree 2 Box Office Day 3: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's film touches Rs 170 crore mark worldwide; read details RBA

    Stree 2 Box Office Day 3: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's film touches Rs 170 crore mark worldwide

    Kartik Aaryan wins best actor award at THIS film festival for Chandu Champion [WATCH] ATG

    Kartik Aaryan wins best actor award at THIS film festival for Chandu Champion [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    football Valencia vs Barcelona: Hansi Flick starts three 17-year-old's in La Liga win scr

    Valencia vs Barcelona: Hansi Flick starts three 17-year-old's in La Liga win

    IAS coaching creates an uneven playing field for students from poor background: Senior Odisha official gcw

    IAS coaching creates an uneven playing field for students from poor background: Senior Odisha official

    Mohanlal Net Worth: Know his salary, properties, cars and more RBA

    Mohanlal Net Worth: Know his salary, properties, cars and more

    Mohanlal hospitalised: Malayalam superstar suspected with viral respiratory infection; read details RBA

    Mohanlal hospitalised? Malayalam superstar advised to take rest following fever

    Want a customised mobile number? Reliance introduces 'Jio Choice Numbers'; Know all about it gcw

    Want a customised mobile number? Reliance introduces 'Jio Choice Numbers'; Know all about it

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon