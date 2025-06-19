Ajay Devgn has shared an exciting update about his highly anticipated film, Son of Sardaar 2. He revealed his first look from the movie and announced its release date.

Following the success of Raid 2, Ajay Devgn is now in the spotlight for his upcoming film, Son of Sardaar 2. He has shared an exciting update about the film, doubling the excitement of his fans. He revealed his first look from the movie and announced the release date. Sharing the film's poster, Ajay wrote, "Sardaar's return, #SOS2 in cinemas near you on July 25th. #SardaarIsBack #SonOfSardaar2." He also included a fire emoji. Fans are constantly commenting on Ajay's look, mostly sharing heart and fire emojis. Some have also described Ajay's look as powerful and impressive.

Ajay Devgn's Look in Son of Sardaar 2

Ajay Devgn is returning once again in his Sardaar look. In the poster he shared, he is seen wearing a yellow turban, black leather jacket, jeans, a white t-shirt, and a sweatshirt. Ajay, playing the role of Jassi, is seen twirling his mustache like a Punjabi Gabru. In the poster, he is standing on two military tanks. Ajay will reprise his role as Jassi Randhawa from the previous film. The shooting of Son of Sardaar 2 reportedly took place in Scotland, London, and Chandigarh. It is said that the film's story will impress the audience this time as well, and people will love the film.

About Son of Sardaar 2

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Son of Sardaar 2 stars Ajay Devgn alongside Mrunal Thakur, Sanjay Dutt, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Kubbra Sait, Vindu Dara Singh, and Mukul Dev in lead roles. The previous film, Son of Sardaar, was released on Diwali 2012. It clashed with Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan at the box office. However, both films were superhits. Son of Sardaar featured Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and Juhi Chawla.

Son of Sardaar 2 Teaser

According to media reports, the teaser of Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 will be launched digitally on June 24th. The teaser will be approximately 1 minute 50 seconds long. Moreover, this teaser will be attached to Kajol's film, The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, which is releasing in theaters on July 14th.