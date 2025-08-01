Son of Sardaar 2 hits theaters amid tough competition from Dhadak 2, with modest advance bookings and a limited screen share despite its star cast and sequel status

Son of Sardaar 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 2012 comedy hit Son of Sardaar, has finally arrived in cinemas but faces tough competition from Dhadak 2. Despite carrying forward the comedic chaos of the original, early trends suggest that the Ajay Devgn-starrer is off to a relatively slow start.

Lukewarm Advance Bookings and Screen Share Issues

The film reportedly sold around 27,000 tickets across India’s top three national multiplex chains — PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis — on its opening day. Advance bookings have remained underwhelming, with pre-sales indicating a subdued response. Son of Sardaar 2 has been released on approximately 2500 to 3000 screens, a calculated distribution considering the crowded box office lineup that includes recent releases like Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha.

Trade sources have estimated that the film may open in the range of ₹6.5 to ₹7 crore. While the film's distributors were reportedly aiming to secure 60% of the total show slots, many exhibitors were reluctant to comply. It was mentioned in industry circles that while some single-screen owners agreed to allocate two shows per day, many non-national multiplex chains were offering the film only about 35% of their total shows. This situation has led to tensions, especially among national chains like PVRInox, which are pushing hard to increase the film's screen count.

A Star-Studded Return with a Fresh Storyline

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Son of Sardaar 2 sees Ajay Devgn returning as Jaswinder “Jassi” Singh Randhawa. The narrative follows Jassi to Scotland, where he hopes to mend his relationship with his estranged wife. However, his plans spiral into chaos as he finds himself embroiled in a turf war and a disruptive wedding.

The film features an impressive ensemble cast including Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Chunkey Panday, Vindu Dara Singh, and Roshni Walia. Initially scheduled for release on July 25, the film eventually hit theaters on August 1, sharing its release date with Dhadak 2, which stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri.

Produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande, the film is presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films in association with SOS 2 Limited. N. R. Pachisia and Pravin Talreja are also credited as producers, while Kumar Mangat Pathak served as the co-producer.