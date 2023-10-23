Sofia Vergara papped on 'dinner date' with orthopaedic surgeon post-divorce with ex-husband Joe Manganiello

After announcing her divorce from Joe Manganiello in July, Sofía Vergara recently stepped out with orthopaedic surgeon Justin Saliman for a date. Read on for more details about the rumoured relationship and 'dinner date' of Netflix series 'Griselda' star Sofia Vergara with orthopaedic surgeon Justin Saliman.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello recently filed for divorce after a seven-year marriage. Sofia Vergara is dating again after her split from Joe. The America's Got Talent judge was enjoying a dinner date with orthopaedic surgeon Justin Saliman at Beverly Hills' Funke restaurant on Friday night. It was Vergara's first public date since her split from Manganiello.

During the evening, Vergara, 51, looked elegant in a black lace corset with plum velvet wide-leg pants and chic black strappy heels. She completed her look with a deep red clutch. On the other hand, Saliman, previously married to Grimm actress Bree Turner, looked dapper in a smart-casual outfit with a dark shirt and jeans. The duo got clicked and spotted at the restaurant. Later in a car together, Saliman was driving the car.

A source told PEOPLE that Vergara is enjoying the dating scene and having a great time. The insider said, "She is enjoying life. She seems positive and full of energy. Sofia has been handling the divorce well. It was not an easy decision. But she is doing great now." Vergara has not made any statements about her dating life after her split from Joe Manganiello.

Dr. Justin Saliman is a Stanford sports medicine-trained orthopaedic surgeon based in Beverly Hills and practices at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. As part of a medicine fellowship at Stanford University, Saliman collaborated with the San Francisco 49ers and multiple university athletic teams, according to his website.

