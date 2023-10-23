Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karan Johar reveals Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to be first guests on 'Koffee With Karan Season 8'

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will make their first appearance on a show together after their marriage in 2018.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 23, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

    And it's finally out!! While everyone was wondering who would open Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan Season 8', he has finally slipped the beans. Karan along with Disney+Hotstar took to their Instagram to share a promo video of Bollywood's most loved couples Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. This is the duo's first appearance on a show together after their marriage in 2018. See the video that will make your heart skip a beat as the two look adorable. 

    The promo begins with the host Karan Johar introducing Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as Bollywood royalty. Then there were several fragments from the alleged Rapid Fire Round where Karan asks Deepika if she would ever consider dating Rocky Randhawa. Deepika Padukone replies, "I am married to Rocky Randhawa." 

    While Karan praises the couple, Ranveer calls him, "Tharki uncle". Then it showed us glimpses of the three dancing while wearing headphones. "Kya hi ho raha hai duniya mein, Karan kaale kapde pehen raha hai," shouts Ranveer. Karan also asks Deepika that besides Ranveer, who does she believe she has the finest on-screen chemistry with?' Deepika takes Hrithik Roshan's name and says that everyone will see their chemistry on the big screen soon. To add fun, Ranveer mimics Hrithik and says, "Can't wait to see it, yaara!"

    The promo

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    'Koffee With Karan Season 8' will air on Disney+Hotstar on October 26, 2023.

    Professional front

    Deepika Padukone has several projects in the works. She will appear in the film 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan. In the film, the actors will play Air Force pilots. It also stars Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover in important roles. She will then appear in 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. She has also joined Rohit Shetty's cop universe and will play the role of a lady cop in 'Singham 3'.

    Meanwhile, Ranveer is all set to replace Shah Rukh Khan in the 'Don' series. He will play the lead in Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3'. He will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Takht' and Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba 2'. 

    Last Updated Oct 23, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
