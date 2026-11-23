Salman Khan makes a special promise to Qazi Touqeer and responds to Arishfa Khan's childhood crush confession on Bigg Boss 20. Here's what happened during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar.

In recent Bigg Boss 20's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan promises big opportunities outside the show for Arishfa Khan and Qazi Touqeer. While Arishfa Khan shared her dreams related to Salman, Qazi has received a special promise.

Arishfa Khan Shares Childhood Love Story for Salman Khan

Arishfa said that she has been a huge fan of Salman for long. She added that she came to Mumbai as a child with a dream to marry her childhood crush, Salman. Her confession made Salman smile.

When Arishfa asked Salman if she could get a chance to work with him, Salman immediately replied that he will fulfill her dream. He also called her adorable.

Salman promises Song to Qazi Touqeer

Qazi Touqeer went emotional as Salman promised him to give him a song post his exit.

Qazi was previously given a singing opportunity by filmmaker Rohit Shetty during Bigg Boss 20. With this new promise from Salman, Qazi now has yet another opportunity to collaborate with famous names.