Various opinions are being shared on the internet regarding Dhanush not attending Anirudh's wedding and the reception held in Chennai. Was he given a wedding invitation? Did he avoid the event despite being invited? Or is there any disagreement between the two? Fans are raising their doubts.

Meanwhile, actor Dhanush has gone to Madurai to participate in the shooting of his 56th film. Fans gave him a grand welcome with bouquets when he arrived at the Madurai airport. Photos related to this have also been released on the internet.

While Anirudh - Kaviya Maran's wedding reception is getting attention on one hand with the arrival of celebrities, Dhanush's absence is sparking a new debate on the other hand. However, no official explanation has been released regarding why Dhanush did not attend the wedding reception or their current relationship. So, the information circulating on social media remains speculation for now.