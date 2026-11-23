Rashmika Mandanna has finally reacted to the trolls targetting her family. The actress stated that while she can tolerate criticism directed at herself, she will not allow any disrespect towards her family. Keep scrolling to learn more.

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who makes millions of hearts beat with her stunning looks, acting prowess, and undying love for her fans. The actress often finds herself at the end of massive criticism from trolls. She is called out for her South Indian accent, alleged poor acting skills, and also for being a ‘people pleaser’ when it comes to her relationship with Vijay Deverakonda.

Rashmika Finally Hits Back at Trolls

The duo faced massive trolling posts after their appearance at Koffee. With Karan, post that Vijay was called an alleged red flag, while Rashmika was asked to ‘run away' from him. However, even their family was roped in in the internet drama. Now, Rashmika finally broke silence on the same. Yes, you read that right.

On Prema's YouTube channel, she said, “I think I am extremely capable of taking hits on me when you talk about my personality or my craft. It’s an occupational hazard. People state their opinions; it’s freedom of speech. But if someone speaks about my family, I don’t like it.”

“I go into full warrior mode. Why I don’t like it is because my family and friends didn’t choose to be in this profession; they’re not public figures. So when you try to tarnish their image, they don’t deserve it. We are public figures, and we train ourselves to be immune to these things. They didn’t," she added.

On The Work Front

Rashmika will be next seen in Mysaa and