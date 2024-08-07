Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Natasa Stankovic spends quality time with son Agastya; shares super cute pictures [PHOTOS]

    Natasa Stankovic has been making headlines following her recent separation from cricketer Hardik Pandya. The actress-model, who has moved back to her hometown in Serbia with her son, Agastya, has been sharing glimpses of their life together on social media

    Natasa Stankovic spends quality time with son Agastya; shares super cute pictures [PHOTOS] ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 7, 2024, 3:51 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 7, 2024, 3:51 PM IST

    Natasa Stankovic has recently been in the spotlight following her separation from cricketer Hardik Pandya. The actress-model has relocated to her native Serbia with her son, Agastya, and frequently posts updates on social media. Her latest photos, capturing precious moments with her son, have quickly gone viral.

    On Instagram, Natasa posted images showcasing her tattoo and a video of her and Agastya feeding ducks, which have garnered significant attention from fans. Recently, she celebrated Agastya’s birthday with a Hot Wheels-themed party. She shared a series of photos from the celebration, including one of herself and Agastya in front of a Hot Wheels cake. Other pictures highlighted the event's decorations, and an adorable snap featured Agastya holding a racing flag.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @natasastankovic__

    Currently residing in Serbia after her split from Hardik Pandya, Natasa has been adjusting to this new chapter. The couple married in May 2020 and reaffirmed their vows in a combined Hindu and Christian ceremony in February 2023. However, in July 2024, they jointly announced their separation. They described the decision as challenging but felt it was necessary for their mutual well-being.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @natasastankovic__

    In their statement, Natasa and Hardik explained that after four years together, they had decided to part ways. They expressed their efforts to make the relationship work and their belief that this was the best course of action for both parties. They emphasized their commitment to co-parenting Agastya, ensuring his happiness and well-being. They also requested privacy during this sensitive period.

    ALSO READ: Bryan Adams' Kolkata tour tickets: Rock singer set for his India tour in December

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bryan Adams Kolkata tour tickets: Rock singer set for his India tour in December RBA

    Bryan Adams' Kolkata tour tickets: Rock singer set for his India tour in December

    Who is Avneet Kaur? Actress accused of CHEATING by a jewellery brand RKK

    Who is Avneet Kaur? Actress accused of CHEATING by a jewellery brand

    Telugu superstar Prabhas extends support to Wayanad landslide victims, donates Rs 2 crore to CMDRF dmn

    Telugu superstar Prabhas extends support to Wayanad landslide victims, donates Rs 2 crore to CMDRF

    Viral Video: Malaika Arora flaunts her Rs 3.30 lakh Saint Laurent tote bag RBA

    Viral Video: Malaika Arora flaunts her Rs 3.30 lakh Saint Laurent tote bag

    Mirzapur 3 to get a bonus episode? Know release date and where to watch RKK

    Mirzapur 3 to get a bonus episode? Know release date and where to watch

    Recent Stories

    Precautions to take during taxi rides dmn

    Precautions to take during taxi rides

    Jaipur to Goa: 7 best places to travel during Independence Day 2024 long weekend gcw eai

    Jaipur to Goa: 7 places to travel during Independence Day long weekend

    Kylie Jenner SEXY photos: American socialite flaunts cleavage in bold photos [PICTURES] ATG

    Kylie Jenner SEXY photos: American socialite flaunts cleavage in bold photos [PICTURES]

    Rottweiler to Golden Retriever-7 best dog breeds for Bangalore weather RBA EAI

    Rottweiler to Golden Retriever-7 best dog breeds for Bangalore weather

    Renukaswamy murder case FSL report confirms victim's blood stains found on actor Darshan's clothes vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: FSL report confirms victim's blood stains found on actor Darshan's clothes

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon