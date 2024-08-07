Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bryan Adams' Kolkata tour tickets: Rock singer set for his India tour in December

    Bryan Adams, an international artist, is preparing for his 'So Happy It Hurts' India tour. The tour will get off in December with a massive event in Kolkata.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Aug 7, 2024, 3:10 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 7, 2024, 3:14 PM IST

    The global music giant Bryan Adams will begin his 'So Happy It Hurts' tour in India with a show in Kolkata. The city was not originally on the tour schedule, but it has now been included. The tour will get out in December, with the first event in Kolkata on December 8. Bryan shared the thrilling information about his upcoming concert via his Instagram handle.

    "Namaste India! I’m so excited to announce that I’ll be coming back to India with my 'So Happy It Hurts' tour in December 2024. Get ready for a rockin’ concert Tickets are available exclusively on Zomato Live. Can’t wait to see you. Let’s rock! #sohappyithurts (sic)", he wrote.

    The event's organiser, Rajdeep Chakraborty, talked with News18 and confirmed Bryan's Kolkata appearance."We are very excited; we contacted Mahesh Bhupathi’s team, who is bringing him to India, and convinced Bryan’s team. Kolkata is the cultural capital of India—how could he miss it?" he said. He said the event would take place in Aquatica, where substantial preparations are being made to provide spectators with an unforgettable experience.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Bryan Adams (@bryanadams)

    Bryan Adams' forthcoming 'So Happy It Hurts' tour will be his sixth visit to India, but his first show in Kolkata. Fans may expect performances of iconic classics like 'Summer of '69,' 'Please Forgive Me,' and 'Everything I Do (I Do It for You),' as well as tunes from his new album. This combo is certain to please long-time enthusiasts.

    A post shared by Bryan Adams (@bryanadams)

    A social media video campaign for the event has already started, generating a lot of talk and anticipation. The organisers are preparing for a large turnout, and online ticket booking will be available soon. With Bryan Adams' track record of explosive performances, this tour promises to be a highlight on Kolkata's cultural calendar.

