Palak Muchhal-Mithun Wedding: Brother Palash shares pic from Haldi ceremony

The pre-wedding festivities for singer Palak Muchhal and composer Mithun have begun in Mumbai. A picture from Palak’s Haldi ceremony was shared by her singer-composer brother, Palash Muchhal on his Instagram profile; check out.

Singer Palak Muchhal will soon be tying the knot with music composer Mithun Sharma on Sunday, November 6. With only a day before their wedding, pre-wedding festivities for the couple have already begun in Mumbai. On Friday, the Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies were held for Palak, as she donned a yellow lehenga on the occasion. A picture from the Haldi ceremony was shared by her singer-composer brother, Palash Muchhal on his social media.

According to the picture that Palash Muchhal posted, as well as the multiple Instagram stories that Palak Mucchal reposted from her account, the décor for the Hindi ceremony was dominated by the colour yellow. According to some media reports quoting family members of Palak, the wedding theme has been chosen as ‘Rajasthani’.

Palak Mucchal, who hails from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, moved to Mumbai in her teenage days. Her wedding is also being held in Mumbai but the celebrations will reportedly take place in her hometown, Indore, as well.

Per reports, the food menu for the wedding will be based on dishes from Rajasthan as well as Madhya Pradesh’s Malwa region. Several friends and family members of Palak have arrived from Indore to attend the ceremony.

While the Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies have been wrapped up for Palak Muchhal and Mithun, their Sangeet ceremony will reportedly be held on Saturday at one of the top hotels in Mumbai. Their Sangeet ceremony is expected to be attended by their friends and colleagues from the music industry.

Interestingly, both Palak Muchhal and Mithun gained popularity in the music world with the same film -- Aashiqui 2. The songs of this film, starring actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, were superhit. So much so that Mithun bagged several awards for it. After this film, Mithun and Palak went on to work on several other projects. Palak has also sung songs for Salman Khan’s films including ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo’.