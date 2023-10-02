Sky Force: Akshay Kumar reveals release date of his upcoming film; READ DETAILS

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshay Kumar's 'Sky Force' film announcement on Gandhi Jayanti sparks excitement. The film is based on India's Historic Airstrike story.

    Akshay Kumar, on the cusp of releasing his highly anticipated film "Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue," has thrilled his legion of fans on Gandhi Jayanti by announcing his upcoming movie "Sky Force". He chose this significant date, October 2, which coincides with the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, under whose leadership the film's narrative unfolds, to make a momentous project announcement. 

    The forthcoming movie, titled "Sky Force," delves into the valor and patriotism displayed by the valiant uniformed personnel who played a pivotal role in executing India's inaugural and most formidable airstrike against Pakistan, overcoming insurmountable challenges. Akshay Kumar, along with the film's production team, took to their respective social media platforms to share the official announcement, including the release date.

    Akshay Kumar shared the exciting news on his Instagram account, presenting an announcement video that provides a glimpse of the impactful speech by PM Lal Bahadur Shastri from that era, alongside the unveiling of the movie's official logo. The caption accompanying the post reads, "Aaj Gandhi-Shastri Jayanti ke din saara desh keh raha hai - Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhaan (Today, on the day of Gandhi-Shastri Jayanti, the whole country is saying - Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Science, Jai Research). No better day than today to announce the incredible story of #SkyForce: Our untold story of India’s first and deadliest airstrike. Give it love, please. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat. 🇮🇳 Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, Sky Force takes flight in cinemas on 2nd October, 2024.”

    "Sky Force" will be co-directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur, with creative production overseen by Amar Kaushik. The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande, is slated for a grand theatrical release on October 2, 2024, marking a date that holds profound historical significance for India.

