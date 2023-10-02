Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aishwarya Rai's ramp walk for L'Oréal Paris at 'Paris Fashion Week' sparks online debate (VIDEO)

    During Paris Fashion Week, Aishwarya Rai walked for L'Oréal Paris. The actress wore a golden gown and unveiled blonde highlights on stage. Aishwarya’s walk at the fashion week has been getting mixed responses on the internet; read on

    Aishwarya Rai ramp walk for LOreal Paris Paris at Paris Fashion Week sparks online debate (VIDEO)
    First Published Oct 2, 2023, 10:54 AM IST

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole the show when she walked the runway for L'Oréal Paris at Paris Fashion Week. The actress looked lovely as she walked the runway in a golden cape gown with blonde accents. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren, Viola Davis, and others walked the runway for the brand's Walk Your Worth presentation.

    Pictures and videos of the actor circulated on social media, delighting her supporters. For the ramp walk, she chose a richly embroidered gold gown. Fans referred to her as the "golden girl" on social media. "She's the Golden Girl!" wrote one enthusiast. Bringing all that glitz and fire to the Eiffel Tower." Another person said, "Forever fav golden queen."

    Aishwarya's gold gown is embellished with shimmering gold sequins, beaded embroidery, a bodycon style that emphasises her curves, a gathered design on the front, a see-through cape connected on the back, and a floor-sweeping length that forms a train. She accessorised the look with killer golden high heels, stunning diamond rings, and delicate earrings.

    Finally, for the glam options, Aishwarya picked dramatic black winged eyeliner, dazzling golden eye shadow, flushed cheekbones, rosy pink lip tint, on-point brows, bronzer, contoured face, mascara on the lashes, and shining highlighter. Her runway style was completed with side-parted open hair with well-defined waves and blonde highlights.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Aishwarya’s walk has been met with a mixed reaction on the internet. A few Aishwarya’s fans loved her “confident walk" and gorgeous outfit, a section of the internet pointed out that her face “looked over filled." One fan wrote, “She should style her hair more often like this. She looks so good." Another one said, “I’m not sure why Aish doesn’t realise how much better a side part and nude lips look. This is the best she has looked in a while… the styling is on point." “The ultimate queen," a third fan said.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    However, some people didn’t agree with Aishwarya’s look and walk. “My eyes, my eyes! What has she done to her face?" a netizen commented. “Her face looks over filled. The dress completely wrong for her body type. She needs to fire the whole team who has done this to her," another one said.

    On Saturday, Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were seen heading for Paris Fashion Week. Aishwarya happily conveyed her remark that Aaradhya is now as tall as her mother in a video shot by a paparazzi. "She's my height now," an ecstatic Aishwarya was overheard saying. Aaradhya couldn't stop blushing. Their incident was captured on film and quickly went viral.

    Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was most recently seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. In the two-part series, the actress played two characters.

