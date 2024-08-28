Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Six snapshots from a busy morning in Goa....', Zeenat Aman shares photos from her recent trip

    Zeenat Aman, who joined Instagram a little over a year ago, has swiftly gained popularity, with fans eagerly looking forward to her insightful posts

    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

    Zeenat Aman, the legendary actress known for her iconic roles in films like Hare Rama Hare Krishna and Yaadon Ki Baaraat, is making waves on social media with her captivating Instagram presence. At 72, she continues to impress her fans, not just with her timeless charm and grace but also with her insightful posts and stylish photographs. Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut just over a year ago, and she has quickly become a beloved figure on the platform, where her followers eagerly anticipate her thoughtful musings on various topics.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

    Recently, Zeenat Aman shared a glimpse of her time in Goa, posting a series of six photographs that have sparked admiration and envy alike. In her caption, she mentioned sharing six glimpses from a busy morning in Goa, offering her followers a peek into her life.

    One of the photos featured her relaxing on a chaise lounge after a discussion about her Instagram journey for Meta, moderated by Sandhya Devanathan. Reflecting on her journey, she shared a quote from Nobel Laureate Louise Glück, which she found fitting: “Whatever returns from oblivion returns to find a voice.”

    ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan responds to legal notice issued by the Court against her book 'Pregnancy Bible'

    In another photo, she revealed her post-session ritual, consisting of an espresso shot paired with pearls. She also showcased the book she was currently reading and provided a behind-the-scenes look at her event preparations, mentioning that she does her own hair and makeup for events and believes she does a decent job.

    Zeenat concluded her post by encouraging her followers to share their favorite snapshot from the series or their favorite quote in the comments. The post quickly garnered reactions, with fans praising her style and timeless beauty. One fan expressed admiration for her resilience and light, while another remarked on how she still looked as charming as ever.

    A fan highlighted their favorite photo from the series, noting the crisp photography and the motivational quote about developing strength from current struggles. Another admirer commented on the importance of enjoying one's own company and embracing oneself, while someone else aptly noted that there could never be another Zeenat Aman.

