Kareena Kapoor Khan responds to legal notice issued by the Court against her book 'Pregnancy Bible'

Kareena Kapoor Khan has responded to the legal notice issued by the Madhya Pradesh High Court against the title of her book 'Pregnancy Bible'. According to Bollywood Hungama, Kareena's lawyers, Divya Krishna Billaiya and Nikhil Bhatt, recently came before the court to clarify that the actress has no intention of hurting anyone's feelings. The lawyers refuted any charges of hurting religious sensibilities and maintained that the book was not meant to harm any community. The next hearing in the Madhya Pradesh High Court on the dispute is scheduled for September 10, 2024.

In May of this year, Kareena received a notice from the Madhya Pradesh High Court for using the term 'Bible' in the title of her book, 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. The Bollywood actress received a notification when an advocate called Christopher Anthony filed a petition objecting to the book title and asking for a ban on it.

The advocate contended that Kareena's use of the word 'Bible' in the title of her book offends the Christian community. He further accused the diva of attempting to obtain "cheap publicity" for her book by using the term Bible. "The Bible is the holy book of Christianity all over the world and it is wrong to compare Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy with the Bible," he told CNN.

According to reports, the advocate first approached the police about filing an FIR against the actress over her book, which was published in 2021. However, when police declined to register an FIR, he turned to the lower court. His plea was also denied by the lower court, which determined that the attorney failed to demonstrate how the use of the word "Bible" in the title was insulting. Advocate Anthony then moved to the Additional Sessions Court, where his petition was again dismissed.

Professional front

Kareena is now preparing for the release of The Buckingham Murders. The film, starring Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen, will be released on September 13. Aside from that, Kareena will soon appear in Rohit Shetty's highly anticipated film Singham Again, which will also star Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff in crucial parts.

