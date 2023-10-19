Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan to star together in upcoming action thriller? Know details

    Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter, Suhana Khan, are set to share the screen in an action thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh, produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Suhana Khan will make her debut in the film 'The Archies' this year.

    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 11:39 AM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan, who has had a fantastic 2023 with two massive hit movies, "Pathaan" and "Jawan," is now getting ready for his third film titled "Dunki," directed by Rajkumar Hirani. What's even more exciting is that his daughter is making her debut in Bollywood this year with a film called "The Archies," which will be released on Netflix in December.

    But here's the big news: There are rumors circulating on the internet that Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter will be seen together in a project directed by Sujoy Ghosh. This project is said to be an action-packed thriller and is planned to hit theaters in November next year.

    According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Shah Rukh Khan aims to finish his work on this yet-to-be-titled Sujoy Ghosh film by March 2023. After that, he'll be diving into another huge action film called "Tiger vs Pathaan" with his friend Salman Khan. The Sujoy Ghosh movie will start filming in November and will have shooting schedules in India and other countries, spanning over six months. This is yet another ambitious action movie from Shah Rukh Khan's production company, Red Chillies Entertainment, and it's also the debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan, on the big screen.

    Not only that, but this film will also be produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment in collaboration with Siddharth Anand. Siddharth Anand is known for his expertise in the action genre, and he'll be responsible for overseeing the action sequences in the script and how the stunts are designed. 

    Siddharth Anand's next big project also includes a movie called "Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, which is scheduled to be released on January 25, 2024. Siddharth has a track record of directing several blockbuster films like "Pathaan," "War," "Bang Bang," and "Hum Tum," among others.

    ALSO READ: Waheeda Rehman receives special mention from PM Modi on her Dadasaheb Phalke Award

