    Singham Again: Ajay Devgn, Akshay, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor shot Rs 25 crore climax scene

    'Singham Again' cast includes Ajay Devgn as cop Bajirao Singham, Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh as Simmba, and Deepika Padukone as their female cop and Arjun Kapoor makes his film debut as the villain, who will face off against the cop quintet in a spectacular showdown.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 1:46 PM IST

    Director Rohit Shetty is all set to release the third installment to the 'Singham' franchise and the climax of the same is said to have a star-studded cast. The film's cast includes Ajay Devgn as the renowned cop Bajirao Singham, Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh as Simmba, and Deepika Padukone as their female cop. Arjun Kapoor makes his film debut as the primary villain, who will face off against the cop quintet in a spectacular showdown. The dramatic climax of the film, which is being shot on a massive scale in Hyderabad, is the most awaited section of the film. The climax of Singham Again, which stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor, is said to have cost a hefty Rs 25 crores to shoot.

    The climax is believed to be a spectacle unlike any other, and it was composed by a team of six writers over the course of 18 months. Each actor has an organic role in the climax, which can be watched as a stand-alone film. The action is perilous, but all precautions are being made to secure the stars' safety. Kareena Kapoor Khan reprises her role as Singham's wife, who has recently joined the set.

    Recently, Kareena took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of the shoot. Sharing a picture she wrote, "Do I need to say who I am shooting for?
    P.S- He is one of my most favourite directors. This is my fourth film with him…and of course not the last." 

    The post

    The first schedule of 'Singham Again' was shot in Mumbai. The filming began with a Mahurat shoot at YRF Studios and was joined by Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Rohit Shetty. 

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2023, 1:46 PM IST
