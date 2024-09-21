Jayam Ravi talks about affair rumours with Kenishaa Francis, also slams ex-wife Aarthi

Jayam Ravi says about Singer Kenisha: Actor Jayam Ravi has given an explanation regarding the controversies surrounding him after announcing his decision to divorce Aarthi.

Kenisha, Aarthi Jayam Ravi

Actor Jayam Ravi married Aarthi in 2009. They have two sons. The couple, who have been living together for the past 15 years, announced a few weeks ago that they are going to divorce Aarthi. Aarthi then issued a statement saying that Jayam Ravi had taken this decision without asking her, creating a stir.

Jayam Ravi Wife Aarthi

Subsequently, the reasons for the divorce between Jayam Ravi and Aarthi surfaced on the internet. Accordingly, it was said that Jayam Ravi had a relationship with singer Kenisha and that the two were living together in Goa when Aarthi caught Jayam Ravi red-handed, after which the two got divorced, including wrestler Ranganathan. Many YouTubers had said. This made the divorce even more serious.

Jayam Ravi Aarthi Divorce

In this situation, Jayam Ravi has given an explanation regarding the divorce controversies about him. He said: They are trying to damage the name and fame I have earned over the years through hard work. I will not let it happen so easily. I sent the divorce notice only after talking to Aarthi's father through my lawyer. Before that, Aarthi's parents and my parents discussed it together. I don't know why Aarthi is saying that she doesn't know anything when it's like that.

Jayam Ravi about singer kenisha

June was my son Aarav's birthday. I was in Chennai then. Photos of him celebrating his birthday were also released. They say that they saw my car in another town. I will take my car wherever I want. That's why I bought a car. It is a car I bought with my own hard work, I have the right to take it wherever I want. I told only my eldest son Aarav about the divorce. I didn't talk to my youngest son Ayan about this because he is a very young boy. Aarav said that we both should live together. I explained to him that the situation was not right for that.

Jayam Ravi Slams Aarthi

Explaining about being linked with the singer, Jayam Ravi said, "I know that singer. She is not only a singer but also a psychologist, she has brought many people out of depression. I planned to open a spiritual center with her. I don't know if they are talking like this because they don't like it. I have all the evidence. I am ready to prove it in court. The truth will come out through the law,” he said confidently.

