    Jayam Ravi talks about affair rumours with Kenishaa Francis, also slams ex-wife Aarthi

    Jayam Ravi says about Singer Kenisha: Actor Jayam Ravi has given an explanation regarding the controversies surrounding him after announcing his decision to divorce Aarthi.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 21, 2024, 12:35 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 21, 2024, 12:35 PM IST

    Kenisha, Aarthi Jayam Ravi

    Actor Jayam Ravi married Aarthi in 2009. They have two sons. The couple, who have been living together for the past 15 years, announced a few weeks ago that they are going to divorce Aarthi. Aarthi then issued a statement saying that Jayam Ravi had taken this decision without asking her, creating a stir.

    article_image2

    Jayam Ravi Wife Aarthi

    Subsequently, the reasons for the divorce between Jayam Ravi and Aarthi surfaced on the internet. Accordingly, it was said that Jayam Ravi had a relationship with singer Kenisha and that the two were living together in Goa when Aarthi caught Jayam Ravi red-handed, after which the two got divorced, including wrestler Ranganathan. Many YouTubers had said. This made the divorce even more serious.

    article_image3

    Jayam Ravi Aarthi Divorce

    In this situation, Jayam Ravi has given an explanation regarding the divorce controversies about him. He said: They are trying to damage the name and fame I have earned over the years through hard work. I will not let it happen so easily. I sent the divorce notice only after talking to Aarthi's father through my lawyer. Before that, Aarthi's parents and my parents discussed it together. I don't know why Aarthi is saying that she doesn't know anything when it's like that. 

    article_image4

    Jayam Ravi about singer kenisha

    June was my son Aarav's birthday. I was in Chennai then. Photos of him celebrating his birthday were also released. They say that they saw my car in another town. I will take my car wherever I want. That's why I bought a car. It is a car I bought with my own hard work, I have the right to take it wherever I want. I told only my eldest son Aarav about the divorce. I didn't talk to my youngest son Ayan about this because he is a very young boy. Aarav said that we both should live together. I explained to him that the situation was not right for that.

    article_image5

    Jayam Ravi Slams Aarthi

    Explaining about being linked with the singer, Jayam Ravi said, "I know that singer. She is not only a singer but also a psychologist, she has brought many people out of depression. I planned to open a spiritual center with her. I don't know if they are talking like this because they don't like it. I have all the evidence. I am ready to prove it in court. The truth will come out through the law,” he said confidently.

