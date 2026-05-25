Priya Dutt paid a heartfelt tribute to her father, Sunil Dutt, on his death anniversary. In an emotional Instagram post, she remembered him as a father whose strength was wrapped in kindness and who left behind humanity as his greatest gift.

In a poignant moment, Priya Dutt paid a heartfelt tribute to her father, the legendary Sunil Dutt, as she remembered the late actor on his death anniversary. Celebrating the rich legacy that her father left behind, Priya Dutt wrote, "Some people leave behind memories. Some leave behind a legacy. And then there are a rare few, like my father, Sunil Dutt, who leave behind humanity itself as their greatest gift to the world." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Dutt Roncon (@priyadutt)

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She remembered how her father brought "strength wrapped in kindness" and "compassion" that touched everyone around him. Priya also reflected on her father's teachings and continued, "On your death anniversary, I don't just remember the actor or the leader people respected and admired. I remember the father whose strength was always wrapped in kindness, whose presence made us feel safe, and whose compassion touched everyone who crossed his path. You taught us that dignity matters, that helping others is a responsibility, and that love is best expressed through action. Your life continues to inspire not just our family, but countless people whose lives you changed quietly and selflessly. Your values, your warmth and your spirit live on in everything we do."

Family, Fans Remember The Legend

The post instantly grabbed the internet's attention, with many taking to the comment section and remembering the legend. Maanayata Dutt, the wife of Sanjay Dutt, reacted to the post, while the 'Munna Bhai' actor's daughter, Trishala Dutt, also responded to the emotional note. Priya Dutt also shared a video montage, featuring rare pictures of her late parents and unseen clips from award ceremonies and more.

About The Dutt Family

Priya Dutt is the younger sister of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. She entered active politics after the death of her father, Sunil Dutt, who had been a senior Congress leader and served as a Member of Parliament representing the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency.

The relationship between Sunil Dutt and Nargis reportedly began during the production of the 1957 film 'Mother India'. The couple married on March 11, 1958, and went on to have three children, Sanjay Dutt, Namrata Dutt and Priya Dutt. (ANI)